GLEN FALLS — A candelight vigil calling for the government to shut down what activists are calling human detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border is planned for Friday.
The event, titled Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps, will take place at 8 p.m. in Centennial Circle near the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at 5 Warren St.
The event will feature speakers talking about the inhumane conditions faced by refugees detained at the border and calling for the closure of the camps.
They will also call on Congress to reject the immigration policies of President Trump's administration.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.