{{featured_button_text}}

GLEN FALLS — A candelight vigil calling for the government to shut down what activists are calling human detention camps at the U.S.-Mexico border is planned for Friday.

The event, titled Lights for Liberty: A Vigil to End Human Detention Camps, will take place at 8 p.m. in Centennial Circle near the office of U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, at 5 Warren St.

The event will feature speakers talking about the inhumane conditions faced by refugees detained at the border and calling for the closure of the camps.

They will also call on Congress to reject the immigration policies of President Trump's administration.

Subscribe to Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments