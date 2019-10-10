Prior to the Nov. 5 general election, The Post-Star will publish responses to questionnaires that were sent to contested candidates in the immediate Glens Falls area.
Using addresses provided by county boards of elections, questionnaires were mailed to a total of 27 candidates this year.
The deadline for returning the completed surveys is 5 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14.
Candidates' responses will be published in The Post-Star and on poststar.com several days prior to the election.
Candidates for contested seats in Glens Falls, Queensbury, Fort Edward, Kingsbury and Moreau who did not receive a questionnaire should contact City Editor Bob Condon at 518-742-3250.
