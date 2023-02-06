LAKE GEORGE — After serving as the village mayor for 52 years, Bob Blais will retire from his post on April 1. Those interested in taking his place are invited to submit petitions to the village clerk from Tuesday, Feb. 7, to Feb. 14.

Blais has been showing the ropes to Village Board Trustee Raymond Perry since 2022.

“He’s been shadowing me and he’ll do fine. He’s been on the board for at least a decade,” Blais said of Perry in a recent interview.

Perry was first elected to the board in 2007 and has since been named street commissioner. He has responsibilities in shared village and Ttwn services and serves as an Adirondack North Country Association representative, as well as a member of the village’s Go Green and Personnel committees.

“I intend to submit my letter tomorrow,” Perry confirmed on Monday evening.

No other residents have expressed interest in leading the village and filling Blais’ shoes yet.