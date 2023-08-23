From a press release: Delcath Systems, Inc., with manufacturing and quality-control plants in Queensbury, announced that the FDA approved its HEPZATO KIT for the treatment of uveal melanoma (mUM) in certain cases. This is the only FDA approved treatment of its type. About 1,000 people develop mUM, a rare and aggressive form of metastatic cancer, in the US. per year. Ninety percent of mUM cases involve the liver, and liver failure is often the cause of death. Delcath Systems, Inc. is an interventional oncology company focused on the treatment of primary and metastatic cancers of the liver.