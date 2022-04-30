Cancer survivor pays it forward to student

LAKE GEORGE — In January of 2021, Geoff Bizan’s doctor called him during the school day and told the Lake George teacher that he needed to go home.

“He said, ‘You’ve got to stop doing what you’re doing. Go home. You’ve got cancer,” Bizan recalled.

Diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, Bizan spent the next five months in and out of the hospital trying to beat back the blood cancer. He was in the hospital for 36 days, receiving six rounds of hospital-stay chemotherapy.

Having cancer during the COVID-19 pandemic, he wasn’t allowed any visitors, and he had to isolate due to his compromised immune system. He certainly couldn’t spend the day teaching STEM classes at Lake George Elementary School. He missed 11 and a half months of school.

A fellow teacher nominated Bizan’s children, Jack, 8, and Charlotte, 5, for a “Fun Grant” through Kelly’s Angels, a nonprofit started by WNYT-TV NewsChannel 13 anchor Mark Mulholland in memory of his wife, Kelly, a school teacher, who died at the age of 37.

The organization assists children who have lost a parent due to cancer or other illnesses. The group provides a “Fun Grant,” which allows the child to buy something special or visit a destination.

Additionally, Kelly’s Angels provides “Angel Aid” and “Angel Hugs” grants that offer financial assistance to families with a sick member or to the surviving members of a family tragedy.

The Bizan family used the two $500 grants to surprise Jack and Charlotte with a trip to Disney World during February break.

“It was something really fun and positive after an anxious time in our family,” Bizan said.

He was inspired by the outpouring of support from the Lake George school community and by the Stillwater school district, where his wife works.

“Ironically, they’re both called the Warriors — the Stillwater Warriors, the Lake George Warriors,” he said.

To show his gratitude, he looked for a way to pay it forward. He heard there was a Lake George kindergartner who had twice been diagnosed with cancer named Azalea Coolidge.

Bizan nominated her for a “Fun Grant” through Kelly’s Angels.

Azalea, 7, was diagnosed with very aggressive stage 4 neuroblastoma childhood cancer at age 2 and relapsed at age 4. She has been off of active treatment since September 2020, but is followed closely by her team of doctors at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center in New York City.

She has been cancer-free for three years, but does suffer with some long-term side effects caused by the treatment. Her mother, Taylor, said the $500 “Fun Grant” was a “wonderful surprise.”

Azalea used the $500 on a shopping spree and bought some new clothes and a few toys.

“It was nice for her to put aside her health challenges and focus on something fun, special,” her mother said. “It truly meant a lot. Kelly’s Angels is a remarkable organization with a great purpose.”

Kelly’s Angels founder Mark Mulholland said so many people have embraced the cause and paid it forward in the 13 years of the organization.

“The fact that Geoff, a teacher, was looking out for Azalea, is perfect,” Mulholland said. “Kelly was a teacher who wanted so badly to get better so she could improve kids’ lives.”

Many of the families who have benefited from the charity will be participating in the Kelly’s Angels Mother-Lovin’ 5K Run/Walk held every year on Mother’s Day in Saratoga Spa State Park and also held virtually around the country. To register and get more information, visit kellysangelsinc.org.

Bizan, who was an avid marathon and Iron Man competitor before his cancer diagnosis, plans to run in the 5K on May 8. Last year he walked it virtually around his neighborhood.

“We hold it on Mother’s Day, because it’s really all about moms and love,” Mulholland said. “Kelly was passionate about kids, and they loved her.”

Last year, the all-volunteer charity gave out more than $55,000 in grants, aid and scholarships.

“I get a little choked up,” Mulholland said, “thinking about how we’ve been a light to those who’ve endured dark times.”

Gretta Hochsprung writes features and hometown news. She can be reached at 518-742-3206 or ghochsprung@poststar.com.

