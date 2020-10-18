Cancer-screening can save your life

Screenings for common cancers, including breast cancer, save lives. The best way to detect cancer early is by getting screened.

Statistics show that individuals with early stage breast cancer have a better chance of survival than those with later stage cancer. Generally, it is recommended that women should begin receiving annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms when they turn 40. Every year, the Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington, and Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital — a New York State funded program — provides free, potentially life-saving screenings.

We wanted to answer a few questions people often have and that prevent them from getting the care they need:

* How can I get screened? What if I don’t have insurance?

If you do not have insurance, you can and should still receive annual screenings. The Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington, and Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital provides breast, cervical and colon cancer screening at no cost to men and women who qualify.

Getting connected with the Cancer Services Program to see if you qualify is as easy as calling 518-926-6570. We will work with you to set up a screening appointment that is convenient for you.