Cancer-screening can save your life

Screenings for common cancers, including breast cancer, save lives. The best way to detect cancer early is by getting screened.
Statistics show that individuals with early stage breast cancer have a better chance of survival than those with later stage cancer. Generally, it is recommended that women should begin receiving annual breast cancer screenings with mammograms when they turn 40. Every year, the Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington, and Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital — a New York State funded program — provides free, potentially life-saving screenings.
We wanted to answer a few questions people often have and that prevent them from getting the care they need:
* How can I get screened? What if I don’t have insurance?
If you do not have insurance, you can and should still receive annual screenings. The Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington, and Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital provides breast, cervical and colon cancer screening at no cost to men and women who qualify.
Getting connected with the Cancer Services Program to see if you qualify is as easy as calling 518-926-6570. We will work with you to set up a screening appointment that is convenient for you.
Our patient navigator can help you find transportation, if needed, and a case manager will ensure that follow-up appointments for any additional testing are scheduled and will support you through the testing and diagnostic process.
* What happens if I’m screened and diagnosed with cancer?
Glen Falls Hospital will be here for you every step of the way. If you are diagnosed with a form of breast, cervical, colorectal or prostate cancer and require treatment but do not have insurance, we can assist in enrolling you in the Medicaid Cancer Treatment Plan.
The compassionate, highly skilled team at the C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital make your life our mission. We have a comprehensive community cancer program that addresses the holistic needs of our patients and their families.
We have many programs and groups to support our patients and the people who love them. From cutting-edge treatments and best-in-class surgeons, the Cancer Center has an oncology education and support program that includes a health psychologist, licensed mental health counselor, oncology social worker, oncology nurse navigators, financial navigator and an oncology dietician.
We also provide massage, reiki and beautician services. We have every aspect of the cancer journey covered. Our dedicated oncology nurse navigators meet with newly diagnosed individuals and help ease patients’ and caregivers’ anxiety.
They provide essential education that helps patients and their families better understand their diagnosis and treatment options available. There are many support and educational programs available to our oncology population.
* Should I be nervous or fearful about being screened?
Being screened for any type of cancer may seem scary, but it has the potential to save your life or the life of someone you love.
If you do not have health insurance and are due for your mammogram, reach out to the Cancer Services Program at Glens Falls Hospital and let us help you take control of your health. We’re only a phone call away — 518-926-6570.
Vickie Yattaw, a registered nurse, is the oncology education and support services manager at Glens Falls Hospital. MaryBeth Fitscher is the program manager for Cancer Services Program of Warren, Washington & Hamilton Counties at Glens Falls Hospital.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.