Cancer patients react to news that more people will be ahead of them in vaccine line

Restaurant workers can be offered the coronavirus vaccine now, but people fighting cancer are still waiting.
Tuesday’s announcement about restaurant workers was deeply frustrating for people who still don’t qualify to get the vaccine in New York state but are at high risk of coronavirus.
Those include people under age 65 who have had an organ transplant, have HIV, or are fighting cancer. In each case, they are immunocompromised, which means their immune system will have a tough time fighting off any infection.
“Honestly, I am terrified of COVID. I really am. But then again, I also know my immune system is going to be very lowered, which makes me even more susceptible to it,” said Georgia Butler McEnaney of Warrensburg.
She is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. She also has only one working kidney, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and diabetes. Even one of those conditions puts her at high risk of getting severely ill if she catches coronavirus.
Before she started chemotherapy last week, she asked her oncologist if she should get vaccinated. He urged her to get it if she could, but she was not in any of the eligible groups. And now it’s too late. Oncologists say people should not receive any vaccine during chemotherapy.
According to the Centers for Disease Control, the vaccine is safe for people who are fighting cancer. But for the vaccine to effectively teach the immune system, patients would need to receive it between cycles of chemotherapy. That can mean waiting several months after a round of chemotherapy so that the immune system has recovered enough to respond to the vaccine.
“Oncologists have experience providing other types of vaccines to patients receiving treatment for cancer, including chemotherapy, immunotherapy, radiation therapy or stem cell transplantation,” the CDC said. “Strategies such as providing the vaccine in between cycles of therapy and after appropriate waiting periods for patients receiving stem cell transplants and immune globulin treatment can be used to reduce the risks while maintaining the efficacy of vaccination.”
Kimberly Albarelli of Glens Falls is eager to get the vaccine when her waiting period is over. At the end of February, it will have been three months since she finished chemotherapy for breast cancer, and her oncologist advised her that it would be safe to get vaccinated then.
She thought, in January, that she would soon be eligible. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the CDC was advising states to vaccinate immunocompromised residents. But he said he didn’t yet have a clear definition for that group, so he wasn’t making them eligible yet. Days later, he said he still didn’t have a definition, adding that even smokers might qualify.
The CDC’s definition includes people who have had an organ transplant, have HIV, are fighting cancer, were born with a genetic immune deficiency or are taking any immunosuppressant medication. Those medications are sometimes taken by people with serious immune system-related diseases, like lupus and inflammatory bowel disease.
But after Cuomo said he couldn’t define immunocompromised people, he emphasized that he did not want to add more eligibility groups because there isn’t enough vaccine for those who are already eligible. It would take months to simply vaccinate the first groups, he said.
Then, on Wednesday, after heavy lobbying from the restaurant industry and New York City officials, he said that because the state will now receive 30,000 more doses a week, he would allow restaurant workers to get vaccinated. Each county Department of Health has final authority on whether to add that group.
It's deeply frustrating to seriously ill residents.
Lung cancer patient Laura Greco reacted to the announcement with disbelief, listing off all the people with severe illnesses who could die of COVID.
"All so we can go out to eat?" she said.
Albarelli said she understood that she must wait her turn.
“I realize when he releases us to be eligible, it’s not like we can turn around and get it the next day,” she said. “But figure it out so we can get into line.”
She had hoped to get on the vaccination schedule now — for a time a month or two from now.
“I want to put in an appointment,” she said.
Her husband is a respiratory therapist at Albany Medical Center. He’s caring for coronavirus patients. During her chemo treatment, they wore masks around each other and went through bottles of Lysol in an effort to keep her safe.
“It’s pretty much dominated my household,” she said. “I take it very seriously.”
Her prognosis is good, at this point. It appears the treatment for her breast cancer has worked.
McEnaney is at the very beginning of the same treatment, which could last a year. She has 20 weeks of chemotherapy. After that, there’s a break for surgery and, depending on her prognosis, oncologists could pause her treatment if she could immediately get vaccinated. But that does not seem likely. After that, she will likely have chemotherapy for the rest of the year, according to her current treatment plan.
That means a year of being in hospital treatment rooms at least once a week, interacting with health care workers, some of whom have declined to get vaccinated (though Glens Falls Hospital workers have one of the highest vaccination rates, at 87%). She also has to get rides to and from the hospital, and her teenage daughter lives with her.
“It’s scary,” she said.
Her daughter is taking classes online, but will be looking for a job, and interacts with a boyfriend.
“It’s hard. They want their friends over. I can’t have people here and if you go hang out with them, you’re putting me at risk,” she said, adding that she told her daughter and the boyfriend, “You’re basically going to have to quarantine yourselves. If your friends want to hang out, outside 6 feet apart.”
Her daughter is willing to follow those rules because she’s scared of her mother getting the virus.
But McEnaney wonders whether she’ll be willing to stay vigilant for the next year.
“If I could’ve gotten vaccinated, I would’ve gotten the vaccine immediately,” she said. “I would’ve loved to get the vaccine.”
You can reach Kathleen Moore at 742-3247 or kmoore@poststar.com. Follow her on Twitter @ByKathleenMoore or at her blog on www.poststar.com.