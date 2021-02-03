Cancer patients react to news that more people will be ahead of them in vaccine line

Restaurant workers can be offered the coronavirus vaccine now, but people fighting cancer are still waiting.

Tuesday’s announcement about restaurant workers was deeply frustrating for people who still don’t qualify to get the vaccine in New York state but are at high risk of coronavirus.

Those include people under age 65 who have had an organ transplant, have HIV, or are fighting cancer. In each case, they are immunocompromised, which means their immune system will have a tough time fighting off any infection.

“Honestly, I am terrified of COVID. I really am. But then again, I also know my immune system is going to be very lowered, which makes me even more susceptible to it,” said Georgia Butler McEnaney of Warrensburg.

She is undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer. She also has only one working kidney, COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) and diabetes. Even one of those conditions puts her at high risk of getting severely ill if she catches coronavirus.

Before she started chemotherapy last week, she asked her oncologist if she should get vaccinated. He urged her to get it if she could, but she was not in any of the eligible groups. And now it’s too late. Oncologists say people should not receive any vaccine during chemotherapy.