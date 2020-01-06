Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital to expand due to increase in patients

GLENS FALLS — The C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital is expanding in response to an increase in patients.

Last year, the center saw a 13% increase in cancer-related and hematology patient visits.

The center will expand onto the second floor of the Pruyn Pavilion, into space that was used by the thoracic and urology practices. Those practices moved across the street last year to the new Surgical Specialists building at 14 Hudson Ave.

The Cancer Center was already using a small portion of the second floor of the Pruyn Pavilion. Now, the entire second floor, 16,068 square feet, will be renovated. It will cost $1.165 million.

The project will create a private waiting area for oncology psychology patients, who are seeking therapy for psychological issues related to a cancer diagnosis or treatment.

The expansion will also add six patient exam rooms, a new blood draw station and a patient consult room.

“Expanding the Cancer Center will allow us to increase capacity as well as help to improve patient flow at registration,” said spokeswoman Katelyn Cinzio.