Cancellations due to coronavirus precautions

From the Cuomo enacts ban on large gatherings; State high school playoffs postponed series
School musicals postponed

Queensbury senior Nik Howard, right, rehearses the song, 'Beethoven Day,' from the musical 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown,' with Amelia Murray, left, Avary Halliday and Carter Sano last week at Queensbury High School. A week later, the district announced the musical and other performances would be postponed.

 Gretta Hochsprung

This is a list of local cancellations and postponements to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. In addition to this list, no gatherings of more than 250 people are allowed.

It is not yet clear how long things will stay closed. Some items may be rescheduled, if possible.

Generally, all after-school school events are cancelled.

To add to this list, email editors@poststar.com and kmoore@poststar.com.

March 19

Saratoga Arts Community Arts Grant Awards Reception

March 20 - 22

Hudson Falls Central School District's Jekyll & Hyde

March 22

Cabin Fever Party fundraiser for Bolton Library

March 27-29

The Greatest Upstate Boat Show

