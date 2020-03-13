Cancellations due to coronavirus precautions

This is a list of local cancellations and postponements to try to slow the spread of coronavirus. In addition to this list, no gatherings of more than 250 people are allowed.
It is not yet clear how long things will stay closed. Some items may be rescheduled, if possible.
Generally, all after-school school events are cancelled.
To add to this list, email editors@poststar.com and kmoore@poststar.com.
March 19
Saratoga Arts Community Arts Grant Awards Reception
March 20 - 22
Hudson Falls Central School District's Jekyll & Hyde
March 22
Cabin Fever Party fundraiser for Bolton Library
March 27-29
The Greatest Upstate Boat Show