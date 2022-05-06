Canale appointed Warren County public defender

QUEENSBURY — Gregory Canale has been appointed to serve as Warren County's next public defender.

He will be replacing Marcy Flores, who is retiring after nearly four decades in public service. She spent the last 18 years of her career in the Warren County Public Defender's Office.

Flores co-founded the county's Public Defender's Office in 2004 alongside Sterling Goodspeed. They worked to create a "holistic" approach to case management, according to a news release.

That approach includes working with clients to ensure they have access to the services they need to get through the things that led to their involvement in the criminal justice system.

Canale will start as the county's public defender on Monday.

"Mr. Canale brings a wealth of experience as a lawyer in local courts," said Kevin Geraghty, chairman of the Warren County Board of Supervisors.

Canale, a graduate of Glens Falls High School and Vermont Law School, has worked in private practice as a lawyer specializing in criminal defense for over three decades.

He has worked in an attorney mentoring program with the county's Public Defender's Office as well.

Canale said that he was proud to be given the trust to continue the work that Flores and her team have done during her time in the position.

"To protect our most cherished ideal that all people are entitled to the equal protection of the law, which includes access to mental health and substance abuse counseling," he said.

Flores said that she is feeling positive about Canale being chosen as the county's public defender.

"We have a fantastic group of people here who work very hard and are very dedicated. I am confident the office will be in good hands going forward," she said.

