QUEENSBURY -- A man from Quebec who was arrested over the summer for having 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway has been sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail.

Antoine Benoit, 20, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor conspiracy for the July 9 arrest in Queensbury.

Police said Benoit was driving behind a vehicle that had duffel bags full of marijuana, serving as "security" for the driver ahead of him, police said. But when the driver he was accompanying was pulled over for speeding, Benoit stopped as well, and drew scrutiny from State Police who determined he was assisting in the transportation of pot to Boston.

Benoit will likely have to serve four months with credit for good behavior.

Co-defendant Manuel S. Torres, 25, of Quebec, who had the marijuana in the vehicle he was driving, has also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in Warren County Jail.

While marijuana is legal in some states, it is still illegal in New York.

