QUEENSBURY -- A man from Quebec who was arrested over the summer for having 180 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on the Northway has been sentenced to 6 months in Warren County Jail.
Antoine Benoit, 20, pleaded guilty in Warren County Court to felony criminal possession of marijuana and misdemeanor conspiracy for the July 9 arrest in Queensbury.
Police said Benoit was driving behind a vehicle that had duffel bags full of marijuana, serving as "security" for the driver ahead of him, police said. But when the driver he was accompanying was pulled over for speeding, Benoit stopped as well, and drew scrutiny from State Police who determined he was assisting in the transportation of pot to Boston.
You have free articles remaining.
Benoit will likely have to serve four months with credit for good behavior.
Co-defendant Manuel S. Torres, 25, of Quebec, who had the marijuana in the vehicle he was driving, has also pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a year in Warren County Jail.
While marijuana is legal in some states, it is still illegal in New York.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.