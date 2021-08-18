Canadian border communities thriving after reopening

Non-essential travel to Canada is once again open to Americans, as long as they have a COVID-19 vaccine.

They will also need to wait two weeks after receiving the final dose of an approved vaccine.

Vaccines are free and easily accessible for anyone ages 12 and up at local pharmacies and health clinics. But even with a vaccine, Canada is still requiring a negative COVID-19 test.

That test has to be administered within 72 hours of arriving at the border. Many test sites won’t guarantee a result that fast and rapid antigen tests are not accepted.

But that isn’t easy to find in some parts of the North Country.

“I probably called around 6 or 7 places,” said Lake Clear resident Kinna Ohman-Leone.

She frequently traveled across the border before the pandemic and found a pharmacy in Plattsburgh that offered quick test results.

“But they didn’t have any openings because you can only book two days in advance and it was too late to get an opening.”

Ohman-Leone was eventually able to find another test provider, but had to pay for quicker results. She told NCPR the extra steps at the border were still worth it for a day trip to Montreal.