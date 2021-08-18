Canadian border communities thriving after reopening

Non-essential travel to Canada is once again open to Americans, as long as they have a COVID-19 vaccine.
They will also need to wait two weeks after receiving the final dose of an approved vaccine.
Vaccines are free and easily accessible for anyone ages 12 and up at local pharmacies and health clinics. But even with a vaccine, Canada is still requiring a negative COVID-19 test.
That test has to be administered within 72 hours of arriving at the border. Many test sites won’t guarantee a result that fast and rapid antigen tests are not accepted.
But that isn’t easy to find in some parts of the North Country.
“I probably called around 6 or 7 places,” said Lake Clear resident Kinna Ohman-Leone.
She frequently traveled across the border before the pandemic and found a pharmacy in Plattsburgh that offered quick test results.
“But they didn’t have any openings because you can only book two days in advance and it was too late to get an opening.”
Ohman-Leone was eventually able to find another test provider, but had to pay for quicker results. She told NCPR the extra steps at the border were still worth it for a day trip to Montreal.
“Just being there and hearing French and feeling like you’re traveling a long distance from where you lived.”
The test process is easier for those living near major cities, like Boston resident Betsy Caruso.
“We were able to schedule one for Saturday and the results were in our email boxes on Sunday,” Caruso told NCPR from Gracefield, Quebec.
Caruso and her husband own a summer cottage in the small community north of Ottawa, which they had not seen the property since 2018. The couple crossed the border at Highgate Springs, Vermont on the first day travel opened.
“It’s been absolutely wonderful to be back. This is one of our favorite places on Earth,” she beamed.
Both Caruso and Ohman-Leone warned that border officials were requiring a printed copy of a negative COVID-19 test in addition to electronic results.
The government of Canada requires that all travelers upload their passport, vaccine and test information into a digital database called ArriveCan.
Documentation can be submitted via smart phone app or online portal.
Crossing the border
On a Friday afternoon, two lines of roughly 20 cars snaked toward the border check point on Wellesley Island, just over the Thousand Island Bridge.
A Canadian border agent was checking with the driver of each car before they joined the line. He noted that several Americans had arrived at the border without the required vaccine and test documentation. Some had been fined $6,000.
The courtesy agents have apparently cut down on those issues, turning people back without penalty who do not meet requirements.
One Canadian Border Services Agency officer noted that cars from Pennsylvania seemed to be the most problematic of American visitors.
The entire process took just under 45 minutes, with most of that time spent in line.
Kingston resurging
After satisfying administrative requirements and the hard part over, the summer fruits of riverside Kingston, Ontario open wide to travelers. The historic city sited at the confluence of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has come back to life after 18 months of pandemic.
Live music echoes off the buildings bounding Market Square and spills out of downtown bars.
Children splash and play in the fountains City Park, as families seek an oasis from the summer heat. Others stroll along the MacDonald Park waterfront, taking in the Lake Ontario breeze.
Saturday morning shoppers peruse a busy weekend farmers market, packed vendor stalls piled high with local produce, flowers, and handcrafts.
All that is a fairly recent development, according to lifelong Kingstonian Stuart MacDonald, who works as concierge at a historic downtown hotel.
“Essentially, for the last year or more the downtown has been dead,” MacDonald noted.
He also shared that many Canadians were disappointed that the United States remains closed to visitors from Canada, despite their government reopening travel to Americans.
“It doesn’t seem to make sense. People can come in and the Canadians who are all vaccinated can't go down,” MacDonald commiserated.
One province over at her cottage in Quebec, Caruso said her Canadian neighbors have expressed a similar sentiment.
“Every single one,” Caruso said emphatically.
“That is the second thing they say after ‘Oh my goodness it’s so wonderful to see you’ is ‘It’s too bad that the United States hasn’t reciprocated.’”
The current U.S. border closure expires this Saturday.
And with cases of COVID-19 surging across the country, the Biden Administration may not be inclined to relax them.