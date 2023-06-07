GLENS FALLS – A series of intense wildfires in the Quebec region of Canada has cast the state of New York in a potentially dangerous haze of smoke, causing health officials to issue air quality warnings across much of the state.

“It’s no secret that New York is facing extraordinary air quality conditions right now,” said New York State Department of Environmental Conservation Commissioner Basil Seggos during a press conference Tuesday. “The sky is hazy, visibility is terrible, and you can smell the smoke in the air.”

By Wednesday, the federal air quality index AQI has become increasingly worse, causing Seggos and State Department of Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald to issue an unhealthy air quality health advisory for all regions of the state except the upper Adirondack region. Advisories are issued when the air quality index measure more than 100 parts per million of pollutants in the air.

“That means that the particulate matter has reached a certain level in our breathing air, which is of concern to all New Yorkers, but in particular people that are in sensitive categories,” Seggos said. “We’re recommending New Yorkers to minimize outdoor activities, if at all possible. Go inside, avoid strenuous activities in the outdoors.”

Conditions continued to worsen Wednesday, as areas such as Glens Falls and Saratoga Springs and even into Lake George’s AQI’s measured in the “Very Unhealthy” category, according to the AirNow online quality monitor operted by the Environmental Protection Agency. The Glens Falls AQI level was at 232 as of 11 a.m., according to airnow.gov.

Dr. Gary Ginsberg, director of the New York Department of Health’s Center for Environmental Health, said the type of particulate matter that is being carried over from the wildfires is called PM2.5, which consists of tiny solid particles or liquid droplets in the air that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter, can travel far, and penetrate areas fairly quickly.

“It can also penetrate pretty deeply into our lungs and make it harder for our whole respiratory tract to work and effectively bring in oxygen,” Ginsberg cautioned. “It makes the work of the heart more difficult.”

Ginsberg said that health officials are primarily concerned with the immediate effects of PM2.5 exacerbating existing conditions, but long term effects are still being studied.

“We can’t rule out long term adverse health effects from inhaling any kind of smoke over the course of hours to days,” he said. “So it’s best to be precautious and just try to minimize it by going indoors.”

Ginsberg also warned that masks are “a double edged sword,” as far as being used as PM2.5 are concerned. Although the masks could help to reduce some of the particulate matter from entering the body, the increased effort in breathing through the mask during strenuous activity could cause hearts and lungs to work harder, negating the benefit.

“We don’t want to see people wearing a mask and going out and mowing the lawn, for example,” he said.

Seggos also advised that New Yorkers refrain from any unnecessary burning, which could contribute to the worsening air quality.

“The burn ban season is behind us, but again, it’s been very dry out in the environment and we would encourage folks to limit any kind of back yard burning or dead fires,” he said.

In preparation for what officials across the state are dangerous wildfire season for New York, Seggos said New York Forest Rangers are monitoring the situation in Canada, and some have even been dispatched to help in the containment efforts.

“This has been happening over the past several weeks,” he said. “The air is now blowing into New York, and we’re taking note.”

On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued a recommendation that all school districts cancel outdoor activities until the smoke clears.

"Over the past several days, my team and I have been closely monitoring air quality and providing updates to New Yorkers as haze and smoke from Canadian wildfires continue to spread throughout the state,” the recommendation read. “According to the most recent forecast, much of the state outside of the North Country is expected to be in an air quality index of unhealthy to very unhealthy today. Additionally, my administration has been in contact with the cities of Syracuse, Rochester and New York. I support their decisions and the decisions of other districts to suspend outdoor school activities and strongly urge those who have not yet done so to follow suit."

Seggos said on Tuesday that although he doesn’t expect to see the Canadian wildfires to be knocked down any time soon, with rain in the forecast in the upstate region, he said some relief form the effects could be on the horizon.

“We do these forecasts on a day-to-day basis, but we do see some relief coming in the next few days,” he said.

The Post-Star will update this story as more information becomes available.