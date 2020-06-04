Canada Street reawakens: Lake George restaurants look for a return to normalcy with outdoor dining

Duffy said she has been forced to slash five tables from the restaurant's outdoor deck, but is hoping the nine picnic tables her staff have placed in the restaurant’s parking lot makes up for any losses.

“Whatever we’re losing up here, hopefully we can make up out front,” she said.

Restaurant owners across Lake George are hoping for a busy weekend after months of plummeting revenue that forced some owners to temporarily close.

John Carr, who owns the Adirondack Pub & Brewery, said his sales fell to around 8% of what they normally are over the last two months, even with a takeout order system in place.

The restaurant has been preparing for its eventual reopening for weeks, going as far as to print signs up that point out hand sanitizer and reminding customers to wear a mask.

Carr said he’s hoping business picks up in the weeks ahead to a point he can do at least half of what he did in sales last year in July and August.

“These are really critical months for us. If we don’t make hay, then November’s going to be a tough month,” he said.