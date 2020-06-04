Canada Street reawakens: Lake George restaurants look for a return to normalcy with outdoor dining

LAKE GEORGE — It’s Americade week. Or at least it should have been.
Instead of serving thousands of visitors that normally flock to the village for the annual motorcycle rally, restaurants in the tourist-reliant community of Lake George were busy preparing to reopen Thursday afternoon — albeit in a limited capacity.
“This is usually our busiest week of the summer,” said Linda Duffy, the owner of Duffy’s Tavern on Canada Street.
Since Wednesday afternoon, Duffy and her staff have been scrambling to prepare the restaurant to begin serving customers for the first time in more than two months, after Gov. Andrew Cuomo made the surprise announcement that restaurants in parts of the state under Phase 2 reopening can begin serving diners in an outdoor setting only.
Indoor operations are scheduled to begin under Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plans, which is expected to begin in around two weeks for the Capital Region.
Duffy and her staff of about a dozen workers — half the number the tavern employed this time last year — have been working on disinfecting and reconfiguring the restaurant’s setup for a noon opening on Friday.
Under state guidelines, tables must be spaced 6 feet apart to ensure proper social distancing, and employees are required to wear a mask at all times. Diners are required to put on a mask whenever they are not seated.
Duffy said she has been forced to slash five tables from the restaurant's outdoor deck, but is hoping the nine picnic tables her staff have placed in the restaurant’s parking lot makes up for any losses.
“Whatever we’re losing up here, hopefully we can make up out front,” she said.
Restaurant owners across Lake George are hoping for a busy weekend after months of plummeting revenue that forced some owners to temporarily close.
John Carr, who owns the Adirondack Pub & Brewery, said his sales fell to around 8% of what they normally are over the last two months, even with a takeout order system in place.
The restaurant has been preparing for its eventual reopening for weeks, going as far as to print signs up that point out hand sanitizer and reminding customers to wear a mask.
Carr said he’s hoping business picks up in the weeks ahead to a point he can do at least half of what he did in sales last year in July and August.
“These are really critical months for us. If we don’t make hay, then November’s going to be a tough month,” he said.
Carr led a convoy of restaurant owners in the village on Saturday calling on the governor to allow outdoor dining to resume over what he called a “public health issue.”
“People are eating in the street corner without washing their hands and having a place to sit down. That’s not good sanitation,” he said.
But as some restaurants were preparing to reopen, others along Canada Street remained closed along with various retail shops and gift stores.
Parking along the village’s main corridor on Thursday was ample, and social distancing was of no concern for the few who walked along the village’s usually bustling sidewalks.
At Purse Party, a small retail shop that sells handbags and clothing items on Canada Street, Jason Fonda was stocking shelves with items left over from last year.
The store’s owner, he said, hasn’t ordered new items for the store because the village has been so quiet compared to years past.
“I had one person walk in yesterday,” Fonda said.
In-store retail resumed for the region Wednesday, when Phase 2 reopening’s began.
Just down the street, the Lake George Visitor Center remained closed, the two ships belonging to Lake George Shoreline Cruises, the Adirondac and the Horicon, were seen docked, still waiting to set sail for the first time this season.
Still, there were signs of life in the village.
At Monte Cristo's, a sandwich shop located on Canada Street, managers were too busy preparing orders to even talk with a Post-Star reporter. Around a dozen customers were seen eating sandwiches on the restaurant’s front deck.
Just south, staff at The Lagoon, a restaurant located in the Lake George Village Mall, were busy serving customers meals in disposable containers situated at half-a-dozen tables on the restaurant’s deck overlooking the lake.
“Things are going great,” co-owner Joe Mondella said.
In addition to utilizing disposable containers, the restaurant is using small packets of ketchup and salt and pepper instead of the usual bottles and shakers, and staff were seen disinfecting tables and chairs as customers cycled out.
“Everything is single use,” Mondella said of the changes the restaurant implemented before reopening.
Directional floor markings are also being used to avoid contact between customers at the restaurant’s entrance and exit, and separate tables are being used for takeout orders, Mondella said.
“I think we’re doing everything we can,” he said.
Still, staffing at the restaurant is not “even close” to where it was before the shutdown. Takeout orders have helped fill the gap, but revenue has fallen close to 30%, Mondella said.
Customers, however, did not seemed dissuaded by new the protocols or pandemic, which has killed more than 23,000 people in New York and more than 100,000 nationwide.
Samantha Porcell, a weekly visitor to the restaurant, said was excited to be eating out for the first time in two months.
“It’s very exciting. The kids love it here,” she said.
Porcell was joined by her two young children, Anthony and Stella, and said the family was looking forward to spending some time by the lake.
“People are all just ready to have a little bit of a break and get out of the house a little bit,” she said.
