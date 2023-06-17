GLENS FALLS — It’ll take more than a drizzly day to put a crimp in the 52nd annual LARAC June Arts Fest, which continues through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual art show has been a staple of the Lower Adirondack Regional Arts Council (LARAC) since its inception in 1972, even before it had a formal office.

“The first thing they did was this festival, and it was small. I wasn’t here, but from what I’ve been told, 10, 15 artists on card tables,” said Phil Casabona, executive director of LARAC. “And we’ve done it every June since.”

At its peak pre-COVID, Casabona said the art festival hosted around 165 artists, and drew 15,000 people to downtown Glens Falls.

“Kind of the biggest economic impact for the city, obviously our biggest fundraiser. And we’re trying to get back to those numbers post-COVID,” he said.

This year’s event drew nearly that, with 150 artists pitching tents throughout City Park and all along Maple Street. Shoppers are treated to offerings of fine art to food trucks, and everything in between.

Although the pandemic slowed things down for the LARAC, it didn’t completely shut down the festival. In 2020, the LARAC held a virtual festival, where artists donated items for the arts council to sell online.

“Some of these artists have been doing this for 35-40 years, so they wanted to support us, which we’re super grateful for,” Casabona said.

Due to the fundraising of the festival, the LARAC was able to purchase the 100-plus-year-old Lapham carriage house, which now houses the Lapham Gallery. The gallery hosts rotating exhibitions of local, regional, and national artist’s work throughout the year.

But more than just a way to keep the doors open, the LARAC Art Festival is one stop on an annual circuit of similar events, which many artists use as a way to showcase their work throughout the country.

“A lot of artists, this is how they’re paying their bills, feeding their families. They can do anywhere from 10 to 40 shows a year,” Casabona said, adding that it was “pleasantly jarring” to witness the camaraderie between the artisans when he started working with the LARAC 10 years ago. “It’s like this little community that looks out for each other.”

In years past, Casabona said artists have come from as far as California and Texas. This year, he said they’ve traveled from as far as the Carolinas to attend the show. Casabona said the festival, like the LARAC itself, supports all kinds of artists and creative makers.

“It is definitely a luxury to be able to buy fine art,” he explained. “But then you have pottery. If you have a handmade mug that you drink your coffee out of, we call that functional art. Somebody still made that. It’s still a piece of art; it’s still one-of-a-kind, but it has a purpose other than an aesthetic and emotional connection.”

“Our only stipulation here is: everybody here has to be the artist making their work, and they have to be the one selling it,” he added.

The LARAC also hosts an indoor art show each December at the Queensbury Hotel. In August, Casabona said it will put on its first LARAC’s Locals, 40 under 40 art show featuring local artists under the age of 40.

“It’s kind of a way to encourage younger people to get the confidence to get out there and do a festival and hopefully be able to join us one day in June,” he said.

For more than half a century, the LARAC has been supporting the arts and local artists, which in turn adds to the culture and beauty of the community; and the community, in turn supports the LARAC. Casabona said that’s not a relationship that he takes lightly.

“It’s humbling that I’m able to have a job because of the artists that come out and then especially because of the community,” he said. “If it wasn’t for the community showing up and supporting the artists we wouldn’t have a festival, we wouldn’t have an organization, so a big thank you to the community for supporting us every year.”

For more information about upcoming LARAC shows and events, visit www.larac.org.