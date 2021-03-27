As bad as last year was for most summer camp owners, it was worse for Laura Kriegel and Jack Schott, who last March bought an old Boy Scout camp in Middle Grove, west of Saratoga Springs, just days before everything in the state and the country shut down.

Krieger and Schott, both in their early 30s, were trying to realize a dream, moving the camp they’d been running since 2016 on a rental property near Binghamton to this big new place, with two lakes and existing camp buildings. Then the pandemic put their dreams on hold.

“It was a really tough year for us,” Kriegel said.

She and Schott had no other jobs to fall back on, but they survived by doing training and consulting for other camps, teaching about the new approaches to programming and discipline they use at their business, Camp Stomping Ground.

They also ran an online camp, leading activities virtually, but this year they and their campers are excited about reuniting in person. They’re planning on operating at 50 percent capacity but, like other camp owners in New York, are waiting on the state’s release of specific guidelines.

Meanwhile — “We’ve been flooded with signups. We’re all full, with a wait list,” Kriegel said.

A summer influx

Other camp owners and operators in the region also reported a heavy demand, as kids who have struggled through a year of isolation, with restrictions on school and sports, anticipate the chance to get outside and play.

“We’re so excited to be able to open back up,” said Lauren Bernstein, who with her husband, Mark, owns and operates Camp Walden in Diamond Point on Trout Lake.

Every summer, Walden brings in about 500 campers and 250 staff members for two 3 1/2-week sessions (many campers come for the full seven weeks). This year, after last summer’s shutdown, they’re hoping to operate not too far below capacity, with numerous testing and safety protocols in place, Bernstein said.

At first, campers and staff will be separated into small pods and kept separate from each other, but as days pass and tests come back negative, activities will become more integrated, she said.

Trips into the outside community will be eliminated: “We won’t be doing any out-of-camp anything,” she said.

Big losses

The Bernsteins concentrated on camp renovations during the off-year and held the annual July 4th fireworks show they put on for the local community, but otherwise, nothing.

“We lost a year of revenue. At summer camps, you work nine months, then implement your business in three. All of us that own and run camps lost a whole year in one swoop. We’re fortunate enough to be here again, but it definitely was a hard, hard blow,” she said.

The YMCA, which not only runs summer sleep-away camps but day camps and an array of gym and athletic programs, suffered a devastating blow to its business.

At the Glens Falls Family YMCA, the pre-pandemic staff of about 260 employees now stands at about 40, said CEO Brian Bearor.

Across the state, YMCAs had to close most of their programs from March through September, then were only able to reopen at 33 percent capacity, he said. Members made other arrangements, and memberships have dropped 40% to 60%, with a corresponding drop in revenue.

“We were a $4.6 million Y. Probably this year, $2 million or less,” he said. “We had to make a lot of difficult decisions with great people who no longer work for us anymore.”

Last year, the Y ran what it called “hybrid” summer day camps, with the kids in small pods, wearing masks and spending most of their time outside. He’s hoping the Y can run its day camps this summer along more traditional lines, with extra safety rules as required by the state.

Getting off the screens

The Capital District YMCA runs a classic summer camp on Lake George, Camp Chingachgook, where Jiné Andreozzi, newly promoted to executive director, is planning to run at 50% capacity but is hoping for more.

“At this point, we don’t know what the requirements will be. For Chingachgook right now, we are capping it at 50 percent and taking wait lists from there. We would be very happy if they said it could be higher,” she said.

The camp will also be cutting out off-campus trips and limiting large-group activities.

“The best thing is families have been really excited. ... It’s so apparent how much kids really need to get off screens and get outside,” she said.

She, like other directors, said the camp will be doing additional staff training on mental health support for campers who have been gone for much of the past year without face-to-face socializing with their peers.

Bernstein, Camp Walden’s owner, talked about how important parents feel the experience is, not only for what the kids are doing but for what they aren’t.

“They’re looking forward to a bit of normalcy for their children, in a place that’s going to jump through 1,000 hoops for their children to be safe, where they can socialize, get off the computers, get off the social media,” she said.

Will Doolittle is projects editor at The Post-Star. He may be reached at will@poststar.com and followed on his blog, I think not, and on Twitter at @trafficstatic.

