 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Campfire embers spark garage in Hudson Falls

  • 0
Fire photo 2 for web

Firefighters work to extinguish a Sunday morning fire on Route 4 near the Hudson Falls-Fort Edward line. A garage fire spread to two adjacent sheds and garnered response from Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward and Bay Ridge fire departments.

 Photo by Nick Friedman of Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — A fire broke out on Sunday morning at a Hudson Falls garage near Fort Edward on Route 4.

The garage is on a residential property at 4 Main St. in Hudson Falls near Fort Edward.

The cause of the fire was accidental and not suspicious, Hudson Falls Fire Chief, Tom Bover said Monday.

The fire was caused by embers that had not been completely extinguished the night before, after the residents had a campfire in the backyard despite there being a statewide burn ban, according to Bover.

“This is why there’s a burn ban,” he said.

The garage fire spread to two other sheds nearby, but the fire chief said the three structures can be salvaged.

Bover and his fire department received the call around 9:21 a.m. and had assistance from the Fort Edward, Kingsbury and Bay Ridge fire departments.

Bover said it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

People are also reading…

Fire photo 1 for A3

Fire departments, including Hudson Falls, Kingsbury, Fort Edward and Bay Ridge, responded to a Sunday morning fire involving one garage and two nearby sheds on Route 4 near the Hudson Falls-Fort Edward line.

In addition, tree specialists came to the scene to take down a hollowed-out tree that caught fire as well, according to Bover.

‘We were called back to put that fire out,” the fire chief said.

The statewide burn ban is in effect from March 16 to May 14, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Hudson Falls Fire Department posted a message to its Facebook page thanking the other departments who assisted in the incident: “Big thank you to all the mutual aid departments, including FERS HF Police and Wash. Co. sheriffs for the assistance today in the morning structure fire.”

Drew Wardle is a reporter for The Post-Star. You can contact him at 518-681-7343 or email him at dwardle@poststar.com.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fort Edward chooses new superintendent

Fort Edward chooses new superintendent

The Fort Edward Union Free School District will announce its decision to appoint Richard DeMallie as the next superintendent on Wednesday during a special meeting of the school board.

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine President Zelensky’s wife says the war hasn’t changed him

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News