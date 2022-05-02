Campfire embers spark garage in Hudson Falls

HUDSON FALLS — A fire broke out on Sunday morning at a Hudson Falls garage near Fort Edward on Route 4.

The garage is on a residential property at 4 Main St. in Hudson Falls near Fort Edward.

The cause of the fire was accidental and not suspicious, Hudson Falls Fire Chief, Tom Bover said Monday.

The fire was caused by embers that had not been completely extinguished the night before, after the residents had a campfire in the backyard despite there being a statewide burn ban, according to Bover.

“This is why there’s a burn ban,” he said.

The garage fire spread to two other sheds nearby, but the fire chief said the three structures can be salvaged.

Bover and his fire department received the call around 9:21 a.m. and had assistance from the Fort Edward, Kingsbury and Bay Ridge fire departments.

Bover said it took about 30 minutes to put the fire out.

In addition, tree specialists came to the scene to take down a hollowed-out tree that caught fire as well, according to Bover.

‘We were called back to put that fire out,” the fire chief said.

The statewide burn ban is in effect from March 16 to May 14, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation.

The Hudson Falls Fire Department posted a message to its Facebook page thanking the other departments who assisted in the incident: “Big thank you to all the mutual aid departments, including FERS HF Police and Wash. Co. sheriffs for the assistance today in the morning structure fire.”

