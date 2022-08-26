Camp Inspire: teaching leadership through fun

WARRENSBURG — Camp Echo Lake transformed into Camp Inspire this month, welcoming 60 middle school students from Warrensburg, Johnsburg and North Warren to participate in leadership activities and field trips.

The camp ran from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and was open to students entering seventh, eighth and ninth grades.

“The week has been really phenomenal and the kids have really loved every opportunity they had both doing our on-camp activities, like our ropes course, soccer and art and the things we’ve done off-camp, like whitewater rafting or visiting the Olympic Center in Lake Placid,” said Laurie Rinke, the camp’s director.

Rinke started this initiative as a collaboration between Camp Echo Lake, which she co-owns with Tony Stein, and the Warrensburg Board of Education, of which she is a member.

After both becoming involved in the school’s after school program, In The Zone, Stein and Rinke applied for grants from the American Camp Association and the National Summer Learning Association. The program was one of 10 camp-school collaborations in the country that was awarded the grant.

Since the fall of 2017, the Warrensburg Central School District has been working with Camp Echo Lake to run the privately funded In the Zone after-school program. The program is made possible by the Warrensburg Student Enrichment Fund, which receives money from local businesses for school programs.

Rinke said in the planning stages with the Warrensburg school officials, it was decided that the camp should not only be a fun experience, but also an opportunity to focus on leadership development.

“We decided to focus on social-emotional learning as well and bring kids from three different schools together to connect with each other,” she explained.

Rinke said the idea was also to make up for what was lost during the periods of remote learning over the past two years by bringing the students together in a larger group.

The 60 campers were nominated by their teachers at the end of May and were chosen on June 6, based on the following criteria:

They have demonstrated leadership potential in their school (in class, in extracurriculars, in school community, in town);

T

hey demonstrate basic knowledge of, or the importance of, communication, empathy and DEIB (Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, Belonging), problem-solving and goal-setting, perseverance and resilience, self-care and care for others;

Participation in this program will grow their leadership abilities;

They are, or have the potential to be, role models with their peers;

They will participate willingly and take the nomination to this program as an honor and opportunity;

They are committed to attending the camp and meetings during the school year.

Rinke also wanted to keep the kids thinking about their experience throughout the school year as well, so she has arranged five, two-hour meetings with the campers after school to focus more in depth on each of the leadership qualities taught at camp. The final meeting in May 2023 will allow the campers to organize and facilitate an activity for the other after-school program students and give them the opportunity to put the skills into practice.

The camp was staffed with 25 counselors that facilitated on-site activities focusing on five leadership-building skills for the middle school students to work on, while still having fun and making social connections that were missed out on during the pandemic. The experience concluded with an opportunity for families to come and see the camp as well as enjoy a cookout and s’mores around the campfire.

Rinke said the camp was already approved, through the grant, to continue next year and they are currently in the running for another grant to run for the next five years.

“We think it was such a success and we loved doing it so much. We got such a great response from local businesses, like the rafting company and Martha’s. They are all excited to have us back next year,” she said.