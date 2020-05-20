Camp Chingachgook won't hold summer programs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

FORT ANN — YMCA Camp Chingachgook has decided to cancel its summer camp because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Executive Director John Lefner announced the news in a video posted to the camp’s Facebook page. He said normally at this time of the year, the camp would be hosting family weekends and retreats and preparing for the arrival of children.

“Unfortunately, we made the difficult, but appropriate decision today to suspend our summer programs until further notice. This decision wasn’t an easy one to come by, but we feel like it was the right thing to do in the best interest of our children and our staff,” he said.

Lefner said the camp is more than just a place,

“Chingachgook is a community of people that truly and deeply care for each other and I know that will continue regardless of where you are,” he said.

Lefner encouraged the public to visit https://camp.cdymca.org/morethanaplace/ to find information about how they can make a donation to support Camp Chingachgook.

