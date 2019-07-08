CAMBRIDGE — Five-year-old Pauline Adams had no idea that the taxi ride to West Arlington, Vermont, on that snowy day in 1952 would reverberate for the rest of her life.
As she later learned, illustrator Norman Rockwell needed African American models for a mural he was planning, “We the Peoples,” in support of the United Nations.
Adams, now Pauline Grimes, her mother, and three siblings were one of the few African American families in Cambridge. They had been recommended to Rockwell by folk artist Grandma Moses, a friend of Grimes’ grandmother, Belle Driggiss. Grimes’ mother didn’t drive, so Rockwell paid for the taxi to pick them up in Center Cambridge and bring them to his West Arlington studio.
“Mom dressed us up in our church clothes,” Grimes recalled in a recent interview.
Rockwell, however, had Paul and Carl Adams take off their shirts and Pauline Grimes undress down to her slip.
“I was 5 years old — I didn’t even care!” Grimes said.
Baby sister Mary Beth was allowed to keep her dress on. Their mother, Martha Driggiss Adams, was posed separately in a shawl that Rockwell provided.
“We enjoyed Norman Rockwell very much,” Grimes said. “He was a lovely, lovely man. We were afraid of the photographer,” whose head behind his camera was covered by a black hood. “Norman didn’t explain him.”
Rockwell kept bottles of Coca-Cola in a snowbank outside his studio and promised one to each of the children when the session was over. However, he neglected to inform Mrs. Adams, and when they left, she wouldn’t let the children take their sodas. (Rockwell did pay her $5 for her and each of the children to pose.)
Rockwell included Paula, Paul and their mother in his charcoal and pencil drawing for the mural. But the mural itself was never executed — Grimes said because one of the three U.N. delegates in the drawing had died. In 1953. Rockwell and his family left West Arlington for Stockbridge, Mass.
Relegated to archives
Although “We the Peoples” was relegated to Rockwell’s archives and not published during his lifetime, he reworked parts of it for his 1961 cover painting, “The Golden Rule.” Figures in that painting are based in part on Paul and Martha Adams, combined with darker-skinned models from Stockbridge, Grimes said.
“My biggest regret is during grade school and high school we didn’t include Norman Rockwell in our daily living,” Grimes said.
Although the family didn’t always have enough to eat, “we always had the Saturday Evening Post,” for which Rockwell painted many covers. But she never thought to capitalize on her connection to the famous illustrator.
Years later, as an adult, Grimes visited the Norman Rockwell gallery in Arlington.
“The owner recognized us and introduced us to the other visitors,” she said. “It came alive for me then that we were famous.”
She worked for seven years at the gallery and was invited to Rockwell model reunions organized by Don Trachte Jr., the son of one of Rockwell’s artist friends and himself a Rockwell model as a boy. Those reunions are held every other year at locations around Arlington, Grimes said. She also visited the Norman Rockwell Museum in Stockbridge.
That museum acquired “We the Peoples” as part of Rockwell’s archives. (He died in 1978). By that time the mural, on paper glued to corkboard, was deteriorating badly, Grimes said. The museum restored it and included it, along with other Rockwell works, in a special exhibition at the United Nations in 2015. Grimes and other members of her family were able to go to the exhibit and meet U.N. officials.
Models reunion
On June 30, Grimes and Paul Adams were among 25 models who attended a Stockbridge-Arlington models reunion at the Norman Rockwell Museum, in honor of its 50th anniversary.
The museum treated them to lunch, hosted a panel discussion and allowed other museum visitors to meet and talk with them. Many visitors asked the models to autograph prints of the pictures for which they had posed.
“It was a packed house,” Grimes said. “We appreciate the public getting out to meet us. The electricity is in the air — we love it!”
The surviving models, now getting on in years, “love getting together to see each other. We’re a special group,” she said.
Other people from the Cambridge area who posed for Rockwell include the late Ken Gottry Sr. and Charlotte Gottry, and Ruth Skellie, Grimes said. Ruth Skellie was the model for the famous picture of the girl shooting marbles.
The models “are part of our history,” said Margit Hotchkiss, chief marketing officer for the Norman Rockwell Museum. “It was how Rockwell worked, part of his process. We consider ourselves family.”
Rockwell relied extensively on photographs for his painstakingly detailed pictures. He “used many models, sometimes for just one person in a painting,” Hotchkiss said. He might combine the features of one, the stance of another and the expression of someone else.
“Models wouldn’t know if they were in the final picture,” she said.
However, “he kept such meticulous records,” including logs of photo shoots and photo prints, that the museum has a good list of known models, she said.
Artist's connections
Rockwell was active in the communities where he lived, always looking for potential models as he went about his business. Despite the scarcity of racial and ethnic minorities at the time in Vermont and the Berkshires, “he was able to make connections,” Hotchkiss said.
The referral by Grandma Moses, who lived in nearby Eagle Bridge, “is one of the very unique parts of Pauline’s story,” Hotchkiss said.
Model reunions “are meant to be for public engagement so people can meet the people who were in the paintings,” Hotchkiss said. “It’s always a big day. People call and ask when the models will be there.”
No date has been set for the next reunion, but the museum also holds a “Meet the Model” program on the third Friday of the month through October, when one or more of the Stockbridge models is at the museum.
Grimes’ connection with Rockwell continues. She has a small collection of Rockwell prints.
“My dream is to be able to have a little area where I can hang my prints,” she said. “I could tell my story and talk to people, and keep it going.”
