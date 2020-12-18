Cambridge windows again light up for the holidays

CAMBRIDGE — In a reprise of last year’s living Advent calendar, Cambridge-area businesses and homes are adding one window a night to a series of seasonal window displays.
The special displays started on Dec. 1 and will continue until Dec. 26. All windows will remain lit until Jan. 15.
Almost all of this year’s participants are new to the project, said organizer Connie Brooks, owner of Battenkill Books.
“There are a few repeats,” she said.
The bookstore’s colored paper owl panel was the first to light up, on Dec. 1.
Brooks put out a request for participants via social media.
“We filled the slots within a week,” she said.
On one date, two windows were lit the same night, and Brooks was able to extend the calendar to Dec. 26.
“Our goal is to fill the whole month. I’m sure we will next year,” Brooks said.
Five businesses, one church and 21 homes have signed on.
Themes are up to the participants. Among the displays to date are a silhouette version of Cambridge’s downtown against a snowy sky, a colored paper interpretation of Bethlehem and the star, angels, a collection of elf dolls, and winter outdoor scenes.
Windows are lit around 5 p.m.
Unlike last year, owners aren’t offering refreshments on their first night, but spectators come, stay socially distant and take pictures, Brooks said.
The majority of displays are in the village of Cambridge, on East and West Main streets and nearby side streets. One is just outside the village in the hamlet of Coila, three are out toward South Cambridge and one is in Salem.
The household in Salem wanted to participate last year, but “it didn’t work out,” Brooks said. The family “reached out again this year. We will take all comers. We’re happy to spread the reach and the joy.”
Brooks encouraged other towns to organize their own holiday windows.
“It’s really easy to set up,” she said.
Four or five volunteers can make the arrangements.
“The real work is done by the people who do the windows,” she said. “Creativity just wells up in the community.”
The project is supported by the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is promoting it and created a map of the locations.
More information and photographs are available at facebook.com/holidaywindows12816.
