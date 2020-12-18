Cambridge windows again light up for the holidays

Windows are lit around 5 p.m.

Unlike last year, owners aren’t offering refreshments on their first night, but spectators come, stay socially distant and take pictures, Brooks said.

The majority of displays are in the village of Cambridge, on East and West Main streets and nearby side streets. One is just outside the village in the hamlet of Coila, three are out toward South Cambridge and one is in Salem.

The household in Salem wanted to participate last year, but “it didn’t work out,” Brooks said. The family “reached out again this year. We will take all comers. We’re happy to spread the reach and the joy.”

Brooks encouraged other towns to organize their own holiday windows.

“It’s really easy to set up,” she said.

Four or five volunteers can make the arrangements.

“The real work is done by the people who do the windows,” she said. “Creativity just wells up in the community.”

The project is supported by the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce, which is promoting it and created a map of the locations.

More information and photographs are available at facebook.com/holidaywindows12816.

