Cambridge Central School District voters on Tuesday narrowly rejected a $11.76 million project that would renovated the auditorium and lobby area.

The vote was 261 in favor to 279 in opposition.

Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell said the district is disappointed in the outcome.

“It’s disappointing that the community did not support a project that many individuals deemed necessary in the master facilities survey,” Silvernell said in a news release. “However, the taxpayers have spoken and we will go back to the drawing board.”

The district’s building committee will meet to discuss its next steps.

The proposed project would have rebuilt the auditorium in its current location, renovated an adjacent entranceway and lobby as well as added new restrooms nearby. Other aspects of the project included revamping the facilities department office, improving the existing faculty room and removing asbestos.

The district planned to tap $930,00 from its reserve and fund the rest of the project through a bond, which would have received 79.5% state aid reimbursement.

Silvernell added in the news release that because debt from a previous capital project is dropping off and projects bring in revenue in the form of state aid to stabilize the budget, the district proposed this project to ensure stability for the taxpayers and district revenues. Cambridge hopes to add another project to maintain that stability.

More information about next steps will be shared when they are finalized.