Cambridge voters have second chance at firehouse referendum

“Our quotes (on construction) were only locked in until September,” Bogle said. “We may have to do a little bit of adjusting plans.”

On the plus side, interest rates on the loan have dropped from 3.30 percent to 3.15 percent, Bogle said. If approved, the first payment will be due next June.

The impact on taxes was originally estimated at $1.08 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. It dropped to about 75 cents when the village’s tax rolls were completed in February, and may fall again, Bogle said. The assessed value of village properties reached $72.8 million this year, mostly due to improvements to the privately owned village water system last summer, and is likely to rise again in February when assessors review this year’s improvements to the water system and telecommunication lines. The village also has several new and recently renovated houses.

Given the value of village real estate and infrastructure, “$3.7 million seems like a small amount to pay” to protect it, Bogle said.

Firefighters were holding fundraisers, including a capital campaign, before the coronavirus shutdown, but hadn’t reached their $100,000 goal.

“We’re still working on fundraising,” said Fire Chief Tom Gray. “We’re still limited in what we can do.”