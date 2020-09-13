Cambridge voters have second chance at firehouse referendum

CAMBRIDGE — Six months after it was originally to go before village voters, Cambridge’s proposed new firehouse will be on the ballot Tuesday.
The village had included the referendum on the $3.7 million project in its annual election of village officials, scheduled for March 18. That vote was postponed due to the coronavirus shutdown. Village elections have been rescheduled for Tuesday.
The Cambridge Fire Department is a village department staffed by volunteer firefighters. The village owns the firehouse and equipment.
The brick and concrete block firehouse on West Main Street was built in 1951 and is deteriorating. Firefighters say the building is too small for standard fire apparatus, is dangerous to access from the street and doesn’t meet modern requirements for safety and accessibility.
Firefighters want to build a new station on the east side of the village, near the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad building and Cambridge Family Health Center. Plans call for a 10,000-square-foot building with five bays, offices, cleaning and storage rooms and a large meeting room. The referendum asks village voters to approve a 25-year bond for $3.7 million.
The bond would add $219,000 per year to the village’s budget. The Village Board included that amount in its 2020-2021 budget in anticipation of the referendum passing in March. Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle said $137,000 is still available and could be applied to offset any increases in construction costs.
“Our quotes (on construction) were only locked in until September,” Bogle said. “We may have to do a little bit of adjusting plans.”
On the plus side, interest rates on the loan have dropped from 3.30 percent to 3.15 percent, Bogle said. If approved, the first payment will be due next June.
The impact on taxes was originally estimated at $1.08 per $1,000 of assessed valuation. It dropped to about 75 cents when the village’s tax rolls were completed in February, and may fall again, Bogle said. The assessed value of village properties reached $72.8 million this year, mostly due to improvements to the privately owned village water system last summer, and is likely to rise again in February when assessors review this year’s improvements to the water system and telecommunication lines. The village also has several new and recently renovated houses.
Given the value of village real estate and infrastructure, “$3.7 million seems like a small amount to pay” to protect it, Bogle said.
Firefighters were holding fundraisers, including a capital campaign, before the coronavirus shutdown, but hadn’t reached their $100,000 goal.
“We’re still working on fundraising,” said Fire Chief Tom Gray. “We’re still limited in what we can do.”
In a previous interview, Bolge noted that in other towns, once the commitment was made to a project, people came forward with donations that reduced the project’s cost.
The Cambridge Fire Department covers the village and parts of the towns of Cambridge, Jackson, White Creek, and Arlington, Vermont. The department answered 151 calls in its service area in 2019. Under state law, the towns can’t contribute to village capital projects.
Also on the ballot, three incumbent village officials are running unopposed for two-year terms: Village Trustees Stephen Robertson and Amy Mantzey Walsh, and Village Justice Scott Lucey.
Polls will be open at the village municipal building, 52 North Park St., from noon to 9 p.m.
Voters can use fear of contracting coronavirus as a valid excuse for an absentee ballot. Absentee ballots submitted before the March 18 date were stored securely and will be counted. Village Clerk Lance Wang said he had received more than 30 absentee ballots as of Wednesday. The last day to get an absentee ballot in person is Monday. They must be returned in person by the close of polls on Tuesday.
