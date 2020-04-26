Cambridge village trustees keep taxes level in new budget

The village pays $1,000 a month for the youth center in a privately-owned building. The center, which provides after-school care for children in the school district, has been closed since schools recessed in March. The building owner has offered to forgo May’s rent payment if the village pays the utilities, Bogle said. Bogle and trustees said the center may eventually reopen and the village needs to plan for the expense. Trustees Amy Walsh and Alex Dery Snider said parents need affordable and flexible after-school care, but resident Sue Van Hook noted that few of the families in the program are village residents.

Cambridge and the village of Greenwich, which share the police department, are splitting $20,000 for a new full-time clerk, Bogle said. The state’s bail and criminal justice reforms increased the paperwork load on Police Chief Sgt. Robert Danko. The new clerk will allow him to return to patrol, Bogle said.

Harrington said there were significant discrepancies between what the village pays its officials and what the towns pay people in similar positions. Bogle said there’s no formula for salaries. The treasurer’s salary went up because he left the village’s health insurance plan, which was costing the village $16,000. In return, the treasurer asked the village to cover his $7,000 deductible, for a net saving of $9,000.