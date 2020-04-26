Cambridge village trustees keep taxes level in new budget

CAMBRIDGE — The Village Board presented a proposed 2020-2021 budget Thursday with no overall increase in spending or taxes.
Presiding at an online meeting, Village Mayor Carman Bogle said total expenses would be $1,365,644, up $3,750 from the current year. Taking $16,478 from the fund balance would result in an adjusted tax levy of $966,483. The tax rate per $1,000 would remain at $13.26.
The village paid off a $5 million bond last year but kept the amount of a payment, $115,000, in the budget. The plan had been to apply it to the first payment on a $3.7 million bond for the proposed new firehouse. A public referendum on the project was postponed indefinitely, so the board couldn’t go ahead with the bond. If the firehouse project is approved, the board can put the funds towards the firehouse’s cost, lowering the amount to be bonded, Bogle said. If voters reject it, the money will pay for repairs at the existing firehouse.
Village residents submitted questions via telephone and an on-screen chat box.
Caller Brian Harrington suggested pro-rating the village’s library expenses while the library building is closed. (The library continues to offer online services.) Caller Sue Van Hook asked whether funding the library exclusively through the Cambridge Central School District would be more equitable. Bogle said the library was a gift to the village. Funding changes would have to be discussed with the library’s board of trustees.
The village pays $1,000 a month for the youth center in a privately-owned building. The center, which provides after-school care for children in the school district, has been closed since schools recessed in March. The building owner has offered to forgo May’s rent payment if the village pays the utilities, Bogle said. Bogle and trustees said the center may eventually reopen and the village needs to plan for the expense. Trustees Amy Walsh and Alex Dery Snider said parents need affordable and flexible after-school care, but resident Sue Van Hook noted that few of the families in the program are village residents.
Cambridge and the village of Greenwich, which share the police department, are splitting $20,000 for a new full-time clerk, Bogle said. The state’s bail and criminal justice reforms increased the paperwork load on Police Chief Sgt. Robert Danko. The new clerk will allow him to return to patrol, Bogle said.
Harrington said there were significant discrepancies between what the village pays its officials and what the towns pay people in similar positions. Bogle said there’s no formula for salaries. The treasurer’s salary went up because he left the village’s health insurance plan, which was costing the village $16,000. In return, the treasurer asked the village to cover his $7,000 deductible, for a net saving of $9,000.
Workers' compensation almost doubled because of increases in the rates, Bogle said. The recent conversion of the village’s streetlights to LEDs was expected to lower the village’s energy bills, but the board budgeted the same amount as last year because it wants several months of data before it makes any changes.
Residents and the board discussed what could happen if the state and county can’t provide their usual aid. Bogle said the village Department of Public Works can’t do sidewalk and road improvements without state highways funds. The county covers uncollected property taxes. The village will know in October how far behind village tax collections are and whether the county can make up the difference, Bogle said. If it can’t, the village will reduce spending.
The village’s estimated fund balance is $150,000. The board didn’t want to apply more to the budget because if tax payments are late, the village will have funds to pay bills.
The state has not yet set a date for village elections but it is expected to be in June.
The board has until April 30 to approve the 2020-2021 budget. A date for the vote will be announced on the village’s website, https://v3.cambridgeny.gov/. Video recordings of the board’s meetings are posted on YouTube. Search for “Village of Cambridge NY meetings.”
