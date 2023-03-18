CAMBRIDGE — Village of Cambridge residents will head to the polls on Tuesday to decide who will lead the village for the next two years.

Four-term Village Mayor Carman Bogle had not planned to run again but changed her mind in February when the village received a $10.8 million USDA grant for a wastewater system. She is facing challenger Peter Simoneau for a two-year term.

One-term Village Trustee Alex Dery-Snider is on the ballot against Shea Imhof and Cassandra Weisburgh for two four-year seats. However, Dery-Snider announced on Thursday that she is withdrawing. Incumbent Village Trustee Steve Hallock is stepping down.

Carman Bogle

Bogle has been director of operations for State Sen. Jake Ashby, R-Castleton since 2018, when he was a member of the state Assembly. She holds a bachelor of science degree, magna cum laude, in political science. She served one term as village trustee before being elected mayor in 2015.

“I’m running again for mayor to continue to build on all the progress this village has made over the last eight years,” Bogle said in an email. “When I was elected mayor in 2015 the village was in the middle of a state comptroller audit due to having a high fiscal stress score. Basically the village had little to no money to operate. We worked with the state and the village treasurer to rectify issues related to revenue, adopted internal control procedures, and worked to build a fund balance to be able to handle any unexpected purchases without having to take out high-interest loans.”

“We also worked on moving the long overdue firehouse project forward to completion, as well as update aging equipment that is used daily for village services. We also faced the challenges of operating during a global pandemic,which was not an easy task,” she added.

Bogle explained why she changed her mind about running again.

“Initially back in December I had announced I was not running again, but as the village recovers from the pandemic, and with multiple trustee seats to be decided, I reconsidered and decided that now is not the time to step away from serving,” she said.

If re-elected, Bogle said she will “continue to bring consistency and experience to handle the challenges of governing the village. Also, I’m thrilled the village was the recipient of the NY Forward grant award of $2.25 million dollars, and I hope to be re-elected to see that through. We will spend the next 8 months to a year working with state planners to restore and revitalize a number of our Main Street properties. Economic development components will be put to good use as we work to preserve the village’s history, but plan for its future vitality.”

Peter Simoneau

Simoneau is a full-time paramedic and captain with the Cambridge Valley Rescue Squad.

According to Simoneau’s campaign Facebook page, his goals start with putting the proposed $27 million village-wide sewer system “completely to rest” by rescinding the village board’s November 2021 vote to authorize $16.2 million in bonds. Village residents turned out in droves on Feb. 27 in opposition to the project. Bogle declared it dead at the board’s March 1 meeting.

Other goals Simoneau outlined include gathering ideas for how residents can work together to improve the village, especially for young people and young families; improving the police department; involving older residents; increasing shared services with other municipalities to reduce costs; offering more public health education such as CPR and basic first aid classes; and “listen to, appreciate, and act on your needs.”

Shea Imhof

Imhof attended St. Lawrence University and works in retail operations at the Orvis Company in Arlington, Vermont, according to her Facebook page. She did not respond to a request for comment. According to reports in The Post-Star, Imhof was one of a group of local residents who bought the Cambridge Hotel in 2007. She managed the hotel until it closed in 2012.

Cassandra Weisburgh

Weisburgh has been a licensed real estate agent since 2008 and is owner-operator of Black Widow Gallery, an antique home goods gallery, at Cambridge’s VARAK Park. She has operated small businesses and worked in hospitality management. Weisburgh has never held public office.

“I am interested in the village board position first and foremost because Cambridge is my home,” Weisburgh wrote in an email. “I am a mom, youth sports coach, mentor and now business owner. I would like to contribute my experience and knowledge to a cause close to my heart, bettering our community. I want to be involved in the positive progression of the village’s future. I believe with transparency and open communication and community involvement we can accomplish great things.”

Village polls are open from noon to 9 p.m. Tuesday at the village municipal building, 56 N. Park St.. Polls for an $11.7 million capital project at Cambridge Central School are open from noon to 8 p.m. the same day, at the school auditorium.