Cambridge Village Board discusses next steps with collapsed house

A county judge has the authority to condemn the house, set a deadline for demolition and fine and/or jail the owner if the deadline isn’t met, Bogle said. But the judge wants to give the owner a chance to clean up the property before condemning it. Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes has the information on the situation and has been successful with similar cases elsewhere in the county, Bogle said. It will be up to the judge to decide how to proceed on Sept. 27, she said.

Unless the village has the necessary permits, “we’re essentially doing an illegal demo,” Bogle said. The village faces potential legal risks no matter what it does, she said.

Bogle noted that there are other derelict properties in the village.

“If we get involved in this one, we’ll have to get involved in all of them,” Bogle said.

The last time the village carried out a demolition, of a two-story brick building on West Main Street, the legal process took years, the demolition process was complicated, and the cost to village taxpayers ran to more than $500,000.