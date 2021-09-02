Cambridge Village Board discusses next steps with collapsed house

CAMBRIDGE — Village officials were frustrated Wednesday evening by the lack of progress on removing a house that collapsed more than a month ago.
Most of an abandoned house at 49 Academy St. caved in on the evening of July 29. The south wall remains standing, but precariously. The neighbors on that side can’t use their driveway and are afraid to sleep on that side of their house.
During the Village Board’s regular monthly meeting, village Mayor Carman Bogle said the owner of record, Jeff Harrington, appeared at a court hearing on Aug. 23, but the judge adjourned the hearing until Sept. 27 so Harrington could get a lawyer.
The neighbors, Joel and Ann Sartoris, said they understood the house was in foreclosure. There’s no record of that, Bogle said.
Bogle said she talked to several contractors about having the house razed and the wreckage removed. Two local firms were willing to do the demolition but couldn’t get demolition insurance. Of two firms in Albany that had demolition insurance, one declined and the other said it couldn’t do anything until the property has a county condemnation order.
To comply with state regulations, the contractor would only do demolition and a full cleanup, at an estimated price of $56,250. A company in Salem quoted a price of $7,750 to knock over the remaining wall and leave the pile. A complication is that the lot is small and the job can’t be done without going onto neighboring properties, Bogle said.
A county judge has the authority to condemn the house, set a deadline for demolition and fine and/or jail the owner if the deadline isn’t met, Bogle said. But the judge wants to give the owner a chance to clean up the property before condemning it. Washington County Attorney Roger Wickes has the information on the situation and has been successful with similar cases elsewhere in the county, Bogle said. It will be up to the judge to decide how to proceed on Sept. 27, she said.
Unless the village has the necessary permits, “we’re essentially doing an illegal demo,” Bogle said. The village faces potential legal risks no matter what it does, she said.
Bogle noted that there are other derelict properties in the village.
“If we get involved in this one, we’ll have to get involved in all of them,” Bogle said.
The last time the village carried out a demolition, of a two-story brick building on West Main Street, the legal process took years, the demolition process was complicated, and the cost to village taxpayers ran to more than $500,000.
Bogle again mentioned a town on Long Island where buildings can sit vacant for no more than one year before the owner has to rent, sell, demolish, or face fines. She thought people would buy and fix up the village’s vacant properties if the owners had an incentive to sell them.