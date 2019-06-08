CAMBRIDGE — The 19th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival took off Friday evening with a balloon launch and carnival, a block party in the heart of the village, and fireworks after dark.
Sara Kelly, president of the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce, said that five or six balloons launched Friday evening, delayed somewhat while pilots waited for the day’s breeze to die down.
Other pilots set up their baskets and burners downtown for a Candlestick Glow on Main Street (lighting the burners without the balloon above) and one did a tethered inflation in front of Varak Park, Kelly said.
“The crowds were really big, the most I’ve seen in years,” Kelly said.
All nine balloons were in the air by 6:15 a.m. Saturday. Kelly estimated that more than 100 spectators came for the launch at Cambridge Central School.
“That never happens at 5:30 a.m.,” she said.
A northerly breeze sent the balloons south instead of north to the village and the Cambridge Valley Flying Club’s airstrip, where the pilots usually try to set down. However, all the balloons made safe landings, Kelly said. Two more launches were scheduled for Saturday evening and Sunday morning, weather permitting.
Kelly praised the chamber committee that organizes the annual event. “Some people have been on the balloon committee for years,” she said. “They do a really good job.”
There was plenty to do in Cambridge Saturday between balloon flights. Visitors could follow the small planes buzzing overhead to the Cambridge Valley Flying Club’s spring Fly-in/Aviation Day at Chapin Field, about a mile north of the village. Single-engine aircraft belonging to club members and visiting pilots lined the grass runway and were parked outside hangars, as yet more aircraft landed and took off.
Not all the crafts had wings. Bill Whitehouse had been up in his bright yellow gyroplane, a cross between a regular airplane and a helicopter. Whitehouse explained that unlike a helicopter, the gyroplane is driven by a propeller behind the fuselage. The air current as the craft moves turns the overhead rotor, creating lift.
“It’s really fun to fly,” Whitehouse said. “It can go low and slow and doesn’t need much space to land.”
Jonathan Mercer, a flight instructor at the club, said pilots had flown in that morning from as far as Ticonderoga and Keene, N.H.
Although not organized by the chamber, many community groups held events and sales on Saturday to take advantage of the influx of visitors. The Cambridge Lions Club’s Car Show moved this year from Broad Street to the spacious parking lot of St. Patrick’s Roman Catholic Church.
“We wanted to expand,” said Don Cummings, a long-time Lion. “We didn’t have to get permission to be in the street here, and this is a nice facility.”
About 56 cars and trucks in three divisions were entered this year, “a nice amount to handle,” he said. There was some concern that visitors might be confused by the new location, but turnout was good, Cummings said.
Events planned for Saturday evening included the third balloon launch, a Taste of Cambridge with food, music, and entertainment, and a Moon Glow with tethered balloons firing their burners in time to music, lighting the envelopes from the inside.
The festival concluded this morning with the final balloon launch and the American Legion’s breakfast buffet and Pilots Breakfast.
