Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival preps for 20th annual lift-off

CAMBRIDGE — The 20th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival, scheduled for Friday, June 3, through Sunday, June 5, kicked off Friday evening with a reception and balloon painting unveiling at Lakota’s Farm, a dairy farm turned wedding venue a few miles outside the village.

Artist Will Moses created the balloon painting for the first festival in 2001, said Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce President Lisa Pembroke. He had a painting ready for what would have been the festival’s 20th anniversary in 2020, but the pandemic forced the cancellation of the festival that year and in 2021.

“He’s been guarding the painting since then,” Pembroke said, keeping the image secret until it was unveiled Friday evening.

Moses said he was asked to do the painting for the 10th anniversary but wasn’t able. The 20th anniversary edition “is my chance to give back to the community a little bit,” he said.

Done in Moses’ characteristic folk style, the painting shows a red, white and blue balloon drifting over a river with a red covered bridge just behind it. Children and cows are on the river banks, and a couple paddles a canoe. Bald eagles fly over the bridge and perch in the treetops. Five more balloons float above mountains in the background.

Rather than focusing on the village of Cambridge, “I wanted to do more of an overview of the community,” Moses said. “I call it 'Little Cambridge.' It’s a little town with good small-town values.”

Prints of the painting will be for sale during the balloon festival.

Mark Donahue is co-founder of the event and has been balloonmeister since its beginning. Donahue was also a founder of the Adirondack Balloon Festival. He approached the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce with the idea of having a Cambridge balloon festival as a sister event.

“Every one of them was on board with the idea from Day 1,” Donahue said. “They put up the money to make it happen.”

Within five years, the balloon festival was the second largest event in Washington County after the Washington County Fair, he said.

The event is also popular with balloon pilots. Donahue said he has to turn down requests every year from pilots who want to be part of the festival.

“More pilots want to come than we have rooms for,” he said.

This year’s festival will feature 10 balloons, scheduled for four launches from the Cambridge Central School campus and a "Moon Glow" celebration in the village.

This year’s balloon festival logo was created by graphic designer Sara Kelly. The logo will appear on T-shirts, hats, commemorative mugs and pins. Kelly, also a chamber member, “does a lot for us behind the scenes,” Pembroke said.

Friday’s reception was sponsored by Lakota Farm and Cambridge Wealth Management. Refreshments were provided by Yushak’s Market, Coffee And baked goods, and South Dominion Vineyard. Shannon Roy was the featured musician.

Balloon pilot Mark Pluta was at the reception with his mother and crew chief, Carol Pluta.

“It’s only two weeks away,” Pluta said as he and his mother bought T-shirts for the 20th anniversary festival.

