Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival canceled

CAMBRIDGE — The 20th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival planned for June 5-7 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The 20th anniversary will instead be celebrated June 4-6, 2021.
The festival serves as the Cambridge community’s largest fundraiser of the year.
“Not that we are not hopeful the state of New York and our country will be back up and running by June, our very generous sponsors will not be in a position to support us this year as their businesses have suffered,” the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement.
