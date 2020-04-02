Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival canceled
0 comments

Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival canceled

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Airborne

Balloons fly over the Cambridge area as part of the Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival in a past year. This year's festival, set for June, has been canceled because of the pandemic and will return in 2021.

 Courtesy photo

CAMBRIDGE — The 20th annual Cambridge Valley Balloon Festival planned for June 5-7 has been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The 20th anniversary will instead be celebrated June 4-6, 2021.

The festival serves as the Cambridge community’s largest fundraiser of the year.

“Not that we are not hopeful the state of New York and our country will be back up and running by June, our very generous sponsors will not be in a position to support us this year as their businesses have suffered,” the Cambridge Valley Chamber of Commerce announced in a statement.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News