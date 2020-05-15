Cambridge to hold high school graduation at drive-in movie theater

Seniors received yard signs announcing their graduation in early May. Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle and Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief Sgt. Robert Danko helped Goss and School Superintendent Dr. Douglas Silvernell deliver the signs to graduates in the village.

“It was a lot of fun,” Silvernell said. “There were tears and laughter and parents taking pictures.”

Students will bring their yard signs to the graduation rehearsal on June 18. The signs will mark their parking places for the ceremony and help school administrators distribute diplomas and awards.

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students and guests must stay in their vehicles, the theater’s concession stand will be closed, and only one person at a time will be allowed in the theater’s two restrooms.

“Given the circumstances, we would like to give the Class of 2020 as much Pomp as possible while still meeting the required health and safety measures in place for our region,” Goss said in a press release. “Many ideas were explored and this was the most viable option. Though it will be from a distance, we are really looking forward to celebrating our graduates with their families.”