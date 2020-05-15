Cambridge to hold high school graduation at drive-in movie theater

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Central School campus is closed, but thanks to a local drive-in theater, the Class of 2020 will be able to gather one last time.
Instead of marching into a crowded gym for commencement, the 67 graduates will assemble with friends and family at Hathaway’s Drive-In Theatre, eight miles south of the school in North Hoosick.
The cancellation of regents exams allowed the ceremony to be moved up one week to June 19, Secondary Principal Caroline Goss announced during a school board meeting on May 12. The last instructional day for seniors is June 11.
A recorded video of speakers and the Class of 2020 will be shown on one of the drive-in’s two big screens. To ensure it’s dark enough to see the video the ceremony will begin at 9 p.m., Goss said. The English department “has some surprises in the mix,” she said.
Goss said she discussed the plan with senior class officers. “They’re excited,” she said.
State COVID-19 restrictions were eased on May 15 to allow the theater to open at half its usual capacity of 325 vehicles. Guests must leave every other parking space vacant. Each graduate will be allowed two cars, which must have school-provided passes. Any passes left over will be distributed by request on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no limit on passengers per car — Goss jokingly advised graduates to “bring their limos.”
Seniors received yard signs announcing their graduation in early May. Cambridge Village Mayor Carman Bogle and Cambridge-Greenwich Police Chief Sgt. Robert Danko helped Goss and School Superintendent Dr. Douglas Silvernell deliver the signs to graduates in the village.
“It was a lot of fun,” Silvernell said. “There were tears and laughter and parents taking pictures.”
Students will bring their yard signs to the graduation rehearsal on June 18. The signs will mark their parking places for the ceremony and help school administrators distribute diplomas and awards.
Because of COVID-19 restrictions, students and guests must stay in their vehicles, the theater’s concession stand will be closed, and only one person at a time will be allowed in the theater’s two restrooms.
“Given the circumstances, we would like to give the Class of 2020 as much Pomp as possible while still meeting the required health and safety measures in place for our region,” Goss said in a press release. “Many ideas were explored and this was the most viable option. Though it will be from a distance, we are really looking forward to celebrating our graduates with their families.”
Hathaway’s is the oldest drive-in in continuous operation in the state, said Duane Greenawalt of Bennington, Vermont, who owns the landmark with his wife Betsy. The theater opened in the spring of 1948. To his knowledge, this is the first time a graduation has been held there.
The drive-in converted to digital projection equipment in 2014, Greenawalt said. A microphone in the projection booth allows live narration. Audio is carried via low-frequency FM to car or portable radios.
Greenawalt said he’s been approached by other area schools about holding their end-of-year events there. He’s also hearing from booking agencies who want to present live events while still maintaining social distancing.
“It’s a new world for drive-ins,” Greenawalt said.
A video of the graduation will be on the WRGB (Channel 6) website, cbs6albany.com. Look in the Virtual Graduation section under the Community tab. WRGB’s sister station, CW15, will broadcast a 20-minute version at 7 p.m., June 20.
