Cambridge teacher goes 'old school' to keep in touch with students

CAMBRIDGE — One Cambridge teacher went old school to stay in touch with her students.

Cambridge Elementary School student Tyreke Silva-Scheuer was excited to receive something different in this digital age — a handwritten letter from his teacher in the mail.

His teacher Kristen Jeskie had sent the letter. Silva-Scheuer was jumping for joy holding the letter in his hand in a photograph provided by school officials.

The district said in a news release that teachers are working to make sure students’ emotional needs are met as well as their academic needs.

