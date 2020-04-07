Cambridge teacher goes 'old school' to keep in touch with students
0 comments

Cambridge teacher goes 'old school' to keep in touch with students

  • 0
Getting a letter

Cambridge Elementary School student Tyreke Silva-Scheuer reacts excitely to receive a handwritten note from his teacher Kristen Jeskie in the mail. 

 Courtesy photo

CAMBRIDGE — One Cambridge teacher went old school to stay in touch with her students.

Cambridge Elementary School student Tyreke Silva-Scheuer was excited to receive something different in this digital age — a handwritten letter from his teacher in the mail.

His teacher Kristen Jeskie had sent the letter. Silva-Scheuer was jumping for joy holding the letter in his hand in a photograph provided by school officials.

The district said in a news release that teachers are working to make sure students’ emotional needs are met as well as their academic needs.

Reach Michael Goot at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com and follow his blog poststar.com/blogs/michael_goot/.

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News