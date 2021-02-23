Cambridge superintendent says school board members' Facebook posts do not represent district

CAMBRIDGE — Two Cambridge Board of Education members have been criticized for seeming to make light of the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh last week.

Limbaugh died on Feb. 17 at age 70 from advanced lung cancer.

Board member Caleb Breault posted a comment to his Facebook page that appeared to be quoting another person: “I feel sorry for his cancer. I would never wish Rush Limbaugh on anyone or anything,” he wrote.

Board President Neil Gifford responded with a laughing emoji.

Another person on social media brought the post to the media’s attention.

When asked about the matter, Cambridge Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell issued the following statement:

“The Cambridge Central School District is aware of school officials recently posting remarks on Facebook about recent events in the news concerning the death of a national media figure due to cancer. Due to the nature of the postings, the district has been contacted about the appropriateness of said posts. These comments were made by these school officials in their personal capacities, not as representatives of the school district,” he said.