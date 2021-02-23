Cambridge superintendent says school board members' Facebook posts do not represent district

CAMBRIDGE — Two Cambridge Board of Education members have been criticized for seeming to make light of the death of conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh last week.
Limbaugh died on Feb. 17 at age 70 from advanced lung cancer.
Board member Caleb Breault posted a comment to his Facebook page that appeared to be quoting another person: “I feel sorry for his cancer. I would never wish Rush Limbaugh on anyone or anything,” he wrote.
Board President Neil Gifford responded with a laughing emoji.
Another person on social media brought the post to the media’s attention.
When asked about the matter, Cambridge Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell issued the following statement:
“The Cambridge Central School District is aware of school officials recently posting remarks on Facebook about recent events in the news concerning the death of a national media figure due to cancer. Due to the nature of the postings, the district has been contacted about the appropriateness of said posts. These comments were made by these school officials in their personal capacities, not as representatives of the school district,” he said.
“It is important that the district states emphatically, posts to any personal media site by any school official do not in any way represent the district, nor its official position on any matter, nor does the district agree with or condone posts made on an individual’s personal account. The school district does not find death by cancer to be a joking matter,” Silvernell went on to say.
When contacted by The Post-Star, Gifford said he understands people’s concerns.
“I myself have a long painful history with cancer, having witnessed immediate family, lifelong friends and co-workers suffer, and unfortunately pass on, from versions of this horrific and terrifying disease. I do not believe there is anything humorous about cancer,” he wrote in an email.
He did not apologize for reacting to the post.
Breault did not immediately return an email seeking comment.