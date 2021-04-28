Cambridge superintendent introduces school mascot mediation team

CAMBRIDGE — District residents can meet the team that will facilitate discussions of the school district’s controversial Indian mascot at a Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6.

School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell introduced the Restorative Justice Team: Bridges on Tuesday evening at the school board’s regular monthly meeting.

Duke Fisher, the group leader, said he and Silvernell have been gathering names of people in the community who would be willing to discuss the mascot controversy and its impact.

“Our first move is to support people who feel hurt,” Fisher said.

All interviews will be completely confidential. If someone suggests another person for the team to talk to, the first person’s name will not be shared with the second person, said team member Peter Arvo.

Other members of the team are Adah Moreno; Kevin Johnson, a retired teacher and school administrator from Oneonta; and Thomas Reed, a member of the Oneida Nation. All team members have extensive backgrounds in mediation, group facilitation and restorative justice.