Cambridge superintendent introduces school mascot mediation team

CAMBRIDGE — District residents can meet the team that will facilitate discussions of the school district’s controversial Indian mascot at a Zoom meeting set for 7 p.m. Thursday, May 6.
School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell introduced the Restorative Justice Team: Bridges on Tuesday evening at the school board’s regular monthly meeting.
Duke Fisher, the group leader, said he and Silvernell have been gathering names of people in the community who would be willing to discuss the mascot controversy and its impact.
“Our first move is to support people who feel hurt,” Fisher said.
All interviews will be completely confidential. If someone suggests another person for the team to talk to, the first person’s name will not be shared with the second person, said team member Peter Arvo.
Other members of the team are Adah Moreno; Kevin Johnson, a retired teacher and school administrator from Oneonta; and Thomas Reed, a member of the Oneida Nation. All team members have extensive backgrounds in mediation, group facilitation and restorative justice.
During interviews, facilitators will ask what harms have been done and what questions the team should be asking, Moreno said. The design of the community’s mediation process, which will involve group discussions, will be shaped by the questions that are raised, Reed added.
“Our goal is to amplify voices in the community,” he said.
The school district will be left with a process it can turn to to resolve future disputes, Johnson said.
The May 6 meeting will include an introduction to restorative justice. Questions can be directed to Arvo at Peter.L.Arvo@gmail.com.
In June, the school board plans to vote on whether to keep or retire the mascot.
In other school matters:
- Hoosick Falls Central School Superintendent Patrick Dailey and teacher Christian Marsh described their school’s air rifle team. Cambridge has included funds for an air rifle team, a new sport at the school, in the 2021-2022 budget. Dailey and Marsh said the sport involves shooting at targets with air-propelled rifles. Teams are open to any gender in grades 7-12. The rifles are “far from lethal” and not considered firearms under state law, but safety is “first, last, and always,” Marsh said. Teams of up to 16 members practice indoors during the winter. During competitions, teams compile their scores and submit them on the honor system. Because there’s no contact, the sport meets COVID requirements, Marsh said. Hoosick Falls has expanded its program to include trap and skeet shooting, Dailey said. The three sports combined are now the district’s biggest sport, exceeding football and other traditional sports, he said. A benefit of the program is that it mixes athletes in other sports and non-athletic students who otherwise wouldn’t mingle, Marsh said. “It opens opportunities that we didn’t expect,” Dailey said.
- Cambridge’s Class of 2021 will have its graduation ceremony on June 25 at Hathaway’s Drive-In, high school Principal Caroline Gross reported. “It was awesome last year,” Gross said, when the Class of 2020 improvised a ceremony at the North Hoosick landmark. By holding graduation at the drive-in again, “we can make it more inclusive,” Gross said. The number of seniors at risk of not graduating with their class has dropped from 20 in December to eight, Gross said.
- Silvernell, Gross, and elementary school Principal Colleen Lester said students and staff are tired of the demands of COVID-era education but carrying on in spite of them. The principals expressed gratitude for morale-boosters such as free popcorn and seed packets donated by community members and local businesses, and visits from Augie, a certified therapy Great Dane.