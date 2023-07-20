The following students were named to the Dean's List at Anderson University for the spring semester, 2023. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average or higher for the semester. The University congratulates its students for their exemplary academic achievement.
From Cambridge N.Y.: Julia Aalderink, Lilah Aalderink, Lily Slate.
