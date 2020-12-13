Cambridge schools closing for one day

Cambridge schools became the latest to close Sunday, after a person who was in the elementary school tested positive for coronavirus.

The person was last in school on Dec. 4, but to give Washington County Health Services enough time to do contact tracing, the entire school district is going virtual for one day.

School officials said they plan to reopen in-person classes on Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

This weekend, four school districts closed their high schools until Christmas vacation: Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Ticonderoga and South Glens Falls (which announced its decision Thursday). Three other school buildings also closed: Whitehall Elementary School, the Langan School at Prospect Center in Queensbury and Minerva Central School are also all-virtual until Christmas vacation.

Sunday’s statistics