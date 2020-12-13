Cambridge schools closing for one day

Cambridge schools became the latest to close Sunday, after a person who was in the elementary school tested positive for coronavirus.
The person was last in school on Dec. 4, but to give Washington County Health Services enough time to do contact tracing, the entire school district is going virtual for one day.
School officials said they plan to reopen in-person classes on Tuesday.
This weekend, four school districts closed their high schools until Christmas vacation: Fort Ann, Hudson Falls, Ticonderoga and South Glens Falls (which announced its decision Thursday). Three other school buildings also closed: Whitehall Elementary School, the Langan School at Prospect Center in Queensbury and Minerva Central School are also all-virtual until Christmas vacation.
Sunday’s statistics
- Warren County reported seven new cases, for a total of 688 confirmed cases since March, and 18 recoveries, for a total of 535 recoveries among confirmed cases. There are 114 people currently ill, four of whom are hospitalized. One is in critical condition.
- Of new Warren County cases, four people caught the virus at their workplaces, two were exposed to acquaintances and were in quarantine when they got sick, and one person caught the virus from an unknown source.
- Washington County reported four new cases, for a total of 548 confirmed cases since March. There are 102 people currently ill, two of whom are hospitalized. Of the new cases, one was connected to a known case, and the other three caught the virus from unknown sources in the community.
For Saturday, the most recent day for which the following data was available:
- Saratoga County does not report its new cases on weekends, but told the state that 68 people tested positive. The county had a positive test rate of 4.4% and a weekly average of 5.5%.
- Essex County also does not report new cases on weekends, but told the state that five people tested positive, for a positive test rate of 1% and a weekly average of 2.9%.
- Warren County had a positive test rate of 2.1% and a seven-day average of 2.8%.
- Washington County had a positive test rate of 5.8% and a weekly average of 3.6%, its first day above the new 3% hot spot measurement.
- The state changed its definition for hot spots Friday. Locations will now be considered if they have 10 days at a positive test rate of 3%, plus a hospitalization rate nearing capacity.
- Statewide, 10,194 people tested positive, a positive test rate of 4.96%.
- There were 5,410 people hospitalized with coronavirus and 106 people died.
- In terms of hospital capacity, the Capital Region has maintained 26% bed availability. Regions in which hospitalization rates have not stabilized face increased indoor dining restrictions Monday.
