Cambridge school superintendent reports on mask mandate

CAMBRIDGE — School superintendents in the region are seeking clear guidance on lifting the school mask mandate, school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell told the Cambridge Board of Education on Wednesday evening.

Gov. Kathy Hochul has indicated she might end the mandate in the second week in March, Silvernell said.

The board shut down its regular in-person meeting on Feb. 16 when some members of the public staged a noisy mask protest. The meeting was rescheduled to Wednesday on a videoconferencing platform with no opportunity for public comment. Some district residents held a small “unmask our children” demonstration Monday afternoon at the village’s main intersection.

The mask issue is mired in a legal tangle over whether Hochul has the legal authority to impose a mask mandate and whether a decision against her mandate by a Nassau County judge applies statewide or only to that county, Silvernell said. The Nassau decision is on stay as legal challenges proceed through the courts.

Silvernell is working with other superintendents in the Washington-Saratoga-Warren-Hamilton-Essex BOCES to get clear guidance from Hochul and the state Department of Health on when and under what conditions schools can drop mask requirements, he said. State elected representatives throughout the region have said they support the superintendents.

In the meantime, “we’re still currently under a mask mandate,” Silvernell said.

Schools are required to follow Hochul’s order until it’s overridden by the Legislature or the courts, he said.

“I am saddened by what I saw and heard” at the meeting last week, school board President Jessica Ziehm said. “It’s not our preference to do a meeting online.” She regretted the lack of a public comment period, “but I assure you, we have heard you.”

Ziehm appealed to district residents to “be kind to one another” and “be the role models our children need and deserve.” She asked that people “stop unnecessary emails and FOIL requests that divert energy from running the district.”

In other matters, the school will see a total enrollment next year of 763 to 787 students, depending on how many children enter kindergarten, school Business Manager Anthony Cammarata told the board. That’s down from 800 students this year.

Cammarata presented enrollment figures as part of his 2022-23 budget development presentation. Administrators want a speech teacher and a new teacher aide in the elementary school and a special education teacher and a social studies teacher in the junior-senior high school, based on student needs, Cammarata said.

The elementary and junior-senior high schools share a social worker, which has benefited students, he said. The school has 148 students receiving special education services in the district and 12 going for services outside the district. Fewer than five special education students are coming from other districts.

The school’s maximum allowable tax increase under the tax cap levy is 2.61%, or $240,708, according to the state’s formula, Cammarata said. If the Legislature accepts the governor’s proposed allocation for state aid, the school’s aid would increase by about $677,663. Most of the rise is due to an increase in foundation, transportation, and building aid as the school completes the major work of its capital project, he said.

Cammarata also presented tentative budgets for athletics, technology, buildings and grounds, and transportation. He recommended the board establish a capital reserve fund, taken from any unallocated fund balance, which could reduce the need for borrowing for capital projects. Cammarata’s full presentation is available at www.cambridgecsd.org under “Board of Education.” The superintendent’s proposed budget will be presented on March 3.

