Cambridge school loses appeal on mascot issue

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Central School District has lost its lawsuit seeking to reverse the state education commissioner’s order that it must remove its Indian mascot and imagery by July 1.

Commissioner Betty Rosa ruled in November that the Cambridge Board of Education acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” when it voted on July 8 to reverse the decision the previous month to retire the logo.

The board voted in March to file a lawsuit in state Supreme Court of Albany County in an effort to keep the logo. In a decision issued on Tuesday, Acting Supreme Court Justice Sara McGinty ruled that in order to reverse the decision, she had to find that the commissioner’s decision was “made in violation of lawful procedure, affected by an error of law, arbitrary and capricious, or an abuse of discretion.”

“Simply put, it is not the province of the court to second-guess or substitute its own judgment for that of the commissioner, provided that her decision is not arbitrary, capricious or unsupported by substantial evidence,” McGinty wrote.

McGinty went on to say that the resolution the board voted on in June to retire the logo included a detailed review of input received by the board from community members, local and national Native American tribal councils and organizations, the NAACP, the state Education Department and national professional and educational associations.

This is contrast to the July resolution, which McGinty said did not contain a meaningful explanation of why that previous evidence was given short shrift only three weeks later.

“There is no evidence the board undertook formal efforts to reach out again to the community or to consult anew with other stakeholders, resources or education professionals in connection with the July resolution,” she wrote.

Check back for updates on this story.

