Cambridge school loses appeal on mascot issue

CAMBRIDGE — It’s official: the Cambridge Indian has to go.

In a ruling issued late Tuesday, Acting Supreme Court Justice Sara McGinty denied the Cambridge school board’s appeal of a ruling last September by state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa.

Responding to a petition by eight school district residents, Rosa had declared the school board’s July reversal of a June vote to retire the mascot to be “arbitrary and capricious,” and ordered the school to retire the Indian. The school district in turn filed an Article 78 petition claiming that Rosa’s action was itself “arbitrary and capricious.”

In her ruling, McGinty found that “the commissioner’s determination was consistent with agency rules and (New York State Education Department) decisional precedent. ... It was evidence-based and rational.”

It was not, McGinty said,“in violation of lawful procedure, and was not arbitrary, capricious or an abuse of discretion, nor was it affected by an error of law.”

McGinty dismissed the school’s petition, effectively reinstating Rosa’s order to retire the mascot.

On Wednesday, the school district had a brief, unsigned official statement on its website, noting that it had received McGinty’s decision.

The board had a previously scheduled executive session Wednesday evening for another matter and would discuss the ruling with its attorneys.

“A more detailed update will be shared with the public at the July 7 board meeting,” the statement concluded.

Cambridge for Social Justice, a loose organization that includes some of the district parents who brought the original petition to Rosa, quoted the conclusion of McGinty’s ruling in a short post on its Facebook page.

“Our hope is that the school uses this ruling to begin the process of moving (Cambridge Central School) forward,” the post said. “The school has already spent roughly $60,000 of taxpayer money on mascot-related legal fees.”

CCS will hold its first in-school graduation since 2019 at 7 p.m. Friday.

The ceremony will be in the high school gymnasium. Traditionally, the graduates have sat on the bleachers under a large Indian profile painted on the gym wall.

In a separate statement on the school’s website, the Class of 2022 noted that some members of the community “are either rejoicing or grieving the recent court decision to officially retire the mascot.”

Although people might want to speak out or protest, “we are asking you all to please refrain from causing disturbances during our graduation ceremony Friday evening. There’s a time and a place to express grievances, but we are hopeful that you all will please help us make these moments special, rather than be used to protest a decision that was beyond our class’s control.”

