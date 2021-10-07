Cambridge school in 'holding pattern' on mascot after state ruling

The school’s attorney, Jeffrey Honeywell, responded that the petitioners failed to show they had been directly injured by the reversal, one of the three criteria for a stay. The school board had not violated any state statute or regulation, nor had it acted “arbitrarily or capriciously,” the other two criteria, Honeywell said.

Rosa granted the stay on Aug. 23.

At its regular meeting on Sept. 9, as the school was reopening under COVID guidelines, two of the three board members who had voted to restore the mascot counseled Silvernell to hold off on doing anything about removing the mascot until they received more guidance.

Rosa fired back with the order to carry out the June 17 resolution and report by Sept. 22 on what the district was doing to comply. Non-compliance could result in “removal of school officers,” most likely school board members, and withholding of state funds — a serious threat in a district where a little more than half of revenue comes from the state.

Jay Worona, an attorney with the New York State School Boards Association, said Rosa’s letter of Sept. 15 was less about the mascot and more about the school failing to take the required action.