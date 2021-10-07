Cambridge school in 'holding pattern' on mascot after state ruling

CAMBRIDGE — State Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s Sept. 15 demand that Cambridge Central School immediately stop using its Indian nickname and remove related imagery “as expeditiously as possible” has left the school in a “weird holding pattern,” said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell.
The district doesn’t have to dispose of anything it’s already bought, such as sports uniforms, but it can’t reorder anything with the Indian name or image, he said.
He’s had the Indian taken down from the school’s website and Facebook page. He instructed staff and volunteers to stop using the Indian name and imagery in classrooms and at school events. When announcers at school games stopped referring to the Cambridge team as the “Indians,” fans noticed.
“People are not happy” but there’s been no resistance, Silvernell said.
The school board voted 3-2 on June 17 to retire the nickname and related imagery, most notably a profile of a Native American man that appears throughout the school and its grounds.
On July 1, the composition of the school board changed, and at its next meeting, on July 8, the board voted 3-2 to overturn the previous resolution, restore the Indian name and set up a committee to review the imagery.
In August, eight parents in the school district petitioned Rosa, asking her to annul the July resolution and halt its enforcement while she reviews the situation.
The school’s attorney, Jeffrey Honeywell, responded that the petitioners failed to show they had been directly injured by the reversal, one of the three criteria for a stay. The school board had not violated any state statute or regulation, nor had it acted “arbitrarily or capriciously,” the other two criteria, Honeywell said.
Rosa granted the stay on Aug. 23.
At its regular meeting on Sept. 9, as the school was reopening under COVID guidelines, two of the three board members who had voted to restore the mascot counseled Silvernell to hold off on doing anything about removing the mascot until they received more guidance.
Rosa fired back with the order to carry out the June 17 resolution and report by Sept. 22 on what the district was doing to comply. Non-compliance could result in “removal of school officers,” most likely school board members, and withholding of state funds — a serious threat in a district where a little more than half of revenue comes from the state.
Jay Worona, an attorney with the New York State School Boards Association, said Rosa’s letter of Sept. 15 was less about the mascot and more about the school failing to take the required action.
“It’s not that the state commissioner doesn’t care” about Indigenous mascots, but “if the commissioner orders a stay and sees her mandate isn’t being followed, she has the authority to order them to do so,” Worona said. “The circumstance is not unique for a commissioner to enforce a ruling. The law is pretty clear.”
The people who filed the petition and requested the stay “wanted immediate relief to keep the mascot from continuing” while Rosa deliberated, knowing ultimately Rosa could rule against them, Worona said. The case doesn’t affect other school districts with Indigenous mascots because people there haven’t put their case in front of the commissioner, he said.
State Education Commissioner Richard Mills encouraged school districts in 2001 to discontinue Native-themed mascots as soon as possible.
“It was an honor system,” Worona said. “The Education Department assumed districts were complying.”
About 70 school districts in the state still have a Native American-related nickname and mascot.
Rosa could take from two to 12 months to issue a decision, depending on her workload and what priority she places on the issue, Silvernell said. The FAQs page on the state Education Department’s website said decisions usually come eight to 10 months after a petition is filed.
The district residents who submitted the petition declined to comment.
“It’s all attorneys’ work from here,” Silvernell said, as the school’s attorney works with the legal team at the state Education Department.
The June 17 resolution directed Silvernell to create a process to review and enhance the school’s curriculum on local Native American history, culture and issues. That was also a part of the July resolution. Silvernell said he expects to have a draft for the next school board meeting on Oct. 14.
Greene County’s Coxsackie-Athens district retired its Indian nickname and mascot in June, Silvernell said. A task force will be charged with coming up with a new mascot “that will bring pride and excitement to the school community,” according to the district’s website. Proposals “should be forward-thinking and respectful of diversity,” “not a people or persons,” “bold, courageous, fierce, prideful and honorable,” and “represent the entire community.”