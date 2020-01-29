Cambridge school hopes to add resource officer

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Central School District hopes to add a school resource officer to its campus for the start of the next school year.
The district would work with Cambridge-Greenwich Police to staff the position starting next September.
Cambridge School Superintendent Doug Silvernell said he is in discussions with the district's Board of Education and Cambridge-Greenwich Police to add a school resource officer position for the 2020-21 school year.
Cambridge-Greenwich Police Sgt. Robert Danko said there are some recently retired police officers from the Cambridge area who have expressed interest in working as a school resource officer.
"The superintendent is running it by the school board," Danko said. "It comes down to money. I do have some people who are interested."
The Warren County Sheriff's Office is weighing changes to its school resource officer program as it struggles to fill positions in schools that approved resource officer programs. The agency has been recruiting retired officers for the jobs, as they can get police pensions and up to $35,000 annually in salary.
Washington County Sheriff Jeff Murphy said his department has been able to fill all of its resource officer positions, in part by getting waivers that allow them to be paid additional salary by school districts.
"Some schools have them (officers) doing more," he said. "We have separate contracts with each school district."
The Sheriff's Office provides school resource officers at the districts in Argyle, Greenwich, Hudson Falls, Hartford and Whitehall.
Granville Police supply a resource officer for Granville schools. Officer T.J. Zovistoski is a full-time officer with the Granville Police Department who spends school days in the district's schools.
Murphy said part of the Sheriff's Office program's ability to fill and retain school officer positions has been working with schools to select the right officers for school districts.
Former Glens Falls Police Capt. Pete Casertino took the Whitehall resource officer job last fall and, as a former DARE officer in Glens Falls schools, has fit in well at the district, recently working to get a grant from Stewart's Shops to provide gift cards to students, Murphy said.
"It's been a great relationship with the schools," he said.
Don Lehman covers police and court matters, Warren County government and the outdoors. He can be reached at 518-742-3224 or dlehman@poststar.com