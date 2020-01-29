Cambridge school hopes to add resource officer

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Central School District hopes to add a school resource officer to its campus for the start of the next school year.

The district would work with Cambridge-Greenwich Police to staff the position starting next September.

Cambridge School Superintendent Doug Silvernell said he is in discussions with the district's Board of Education and Cambridge-Greenwich Police to add a school resource officer position for the 2020-21 school year.

Cambridge-Greenwich Police Sgt. Robert Danko said there are some recently retired police officers from the Cambridge area who have expressed interest in working as a school resource officer.

"The superintendent is running it by the school board," Danko said. "It comes down to money. I do have some people who are interested."

The Warren County Sheriff's Office is weighing changes to its school resource officer program as it struggles to fill positions in schools that approved resource officer programs. The agency has been recruiting retired officers for the jobs, as they can get police pensions and up to $35,000 annually in salary.

