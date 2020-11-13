Cambridge school district urged to replace Indian emblem

CAMBRIDGE — Should Cambridge Central School retire its Indian mascot? Residents and graduates of the school district had different views during Thursday’s school board meeting.
Members of the community have been quietly discussing the appropriateness of the school’s Indian nickname and emblem, which shows a Native American man in profile, at least since issues of racial equity came to the fore over the summer.
On Thursday evening, Mohawk activist and CCS alumnus John Kane told the board that schools with Native American mascots “are promoting false stereotypes and narratives about a specific group of people, and this is a disservice to Native people and everyone who experiences this practice.”
The use of Native American mascots “violates the U.N. Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and New York state’s Dignity for All Students Act,” Kane said.
Kane attended CCS from the third grade until graduation in 1978. He now lives on Seneca land near Buffalo.
Kane told the board that as a student, he never felt discriminated against because of his ancestry.
But, he said, “For you, the question is: do you change (the mascot) now and stand on the right side of history and this issue or dig in for a longer fight that will ultimately cast this community in a bad light.”
Three members of the Honyoust family, who are Onondaga and Oneida, agreed with Kane that they had never experienced discrimination at CCS. They said they had no objection to the mascot.
Dillon Honyoust, a lifelong Cambridge resident and CCS graduate, wore his Cambridge Indians athletic jacket.
“I’m happy with the school and what it teaches kids,” he said.
“Would anything change if we had a different logo?” school board President Neil Gifford asked Honyoust.
“I’ll always be a Cambridge Indian,” Honyoust said.
Kane said that although individual Native Americans may have their own opinions, all Native American tribal councils oppose Native American mascots at non-Native institutions. Also, Cambridge’s Indian is not unique. It’s a stock image used by several dozen schools, he said.
Non-Native speakers at the meeting were split as well. Two women said that although Cambridge residents may not perceive the image as racist, it hurts the school’s reputation among people outside the area.
“An Indian in and of itself is not offensive,” one woman said, “but it’s time to end the practice. People should not be considered mascots.”
On the other hand, retired coach Steve Luke said he’s “always been proud to be a Cambridge Indian — it’s what we are.” With traditions “flying out the window” because of the pandemic, “the Cambridge Indian is one tradition we can keep.”
Diane Nolan asked the board to make a decision, rather than putting it in the hands of the public.
“Use your leadership skills,” she said.
The school board and administration are working with a consultant on a racial equity policy for the district, said school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell. Comments from Thursday’s meeting will be included in that conversation, he said.
Gifford said the public can add items to the board’s meeting agenda by submitting them in writing at least 14 days before the meeting. The board’s next meeting is Dec. 10.
Kane has an online petition asking the board to “retire its race-based mascot to the dustbin of unpleasant history.”
As of midday Friday, it had nearly 500 signatures. It can be viewed at www.change.org/p/cambridge-central-school-board-of-education.
