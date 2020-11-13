Cambridge school district urged to replace Indian emblem

Three members of the Honyoust family, who are Onondaga and Oneida, agreed with Kane that they had never experienced discrimination at CCS. They said they had no objection to the mascot.

Dillon Honyoust, a lifelong Cambridge resident and CCS graduate, wore his Cambridge Indians athletic jacket.

“I’m happy with the school and what it teaches kids,” he said.

“Would anything change if we had a different logo?” school board President Neil Gifford asked Honyoust.

“I’ll always be a Cambridge Indian,” Honyoust said.

Kane said that although individual Native Americans may have their own opinions, all Native American tribal councils oppose Native American mascots at non-Native institutions. Also, Cambridge’s Indian is not unique. It’s a stock image used by several dozen schools, he said.

Non-Native speakers at the meeting were split as well. Two women said that although Cambridge residents may not perceive the image as racist, it hurts the school’s reputation among people outside the area.

“An Indian in and of itself is not offensive,” one woman said, “but it’s time to end the practice. People should not be considered mascots.”