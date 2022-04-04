Cambridge school district mascot appeal now in court

CAMBRIDGE — The state education commissioner’s order to remove Cambridge Central School’s Indian mascot remains in effect while a court reviews the school board’s claim that Commissioner Betty Rosa’s decision annulling one school board vote and reinstating the previous vote was “arbitrary and capricious.”

On June 17, after months of heated debate, the school board voted 3-2 to retire the Indian mascot. Less than a month later, on July 8, with one new member, the board rescinded its previous resolution by the same margin and reinstated the mascot.

Four couples with children in the district appealed to Rosa in August that the board acted “arbitrarily and capriciously” by overturning its previous vote. Rosa issued a decision on Nov. 29 siding with the parents, and gave the school until July 1 to remove the Indian name and imagery from the school campus and communications.

The board voted 3-2 on Feb. 23 and again on March 10 to appeal Rosa’s ruling to the state Supreme Court. The March 10 vote was held because the Feb. 23 vote took place during a remote meeting with no public comment. Some district residents argued that the lack of public comment made the meeting illegal, although under state open meetings law, boards have no obligation to allow public comments.

The school’s legal counsel, Honeywell Law Firm LLP, filed its appeal under Article 78 of the Civil Practice Laws and Rules on March 22 in state Supreme Court in Albany County. On March 23, Acting Supreme Court Justice Denise Hartman ordered Rosa and the four couples to submit documents on why the judge should uphold Rosa’s ruling, with a deadline of April 22. She gave the board and its attorneys until April 19 to present its side.

Two paragraphs in Hartman’s letter would have prevented Rosa and the parents from enforcing Rosa’s order to remove the Indian, pending Hartman’s decision, on the grounds that the school “would be immediately and irreparably harmed.” However, those paragraphs were printed in gray and struck through, leaving Rosa’s order standing.

On Monday, the school board posted a statement on the district’s website:

“While the district would have liked Justice Hartman to order the temporary restraining order (to prevent removal of the mascot), we appreciate that she set an expedited briefing schedule, which could mean we get a final decision sooner rather than later. Another judge will be assigned to the case and will consider whether Commissioner Rosa’s directive that the district eliminates its use of the “Indian” nickname and logo should be stayed, pending a final decision on whether the commissioner acted arbitrarily and exceeded her authority. The district filed its appeal because the Board strongly believes the commissioner overstepped her authority.”

