Cambridge school business official retires after being on paid leave for three months

CAMBRIDGE — Cambridge school Business Manager Beth Coates has resigned her position effective Feb. 28, after being on paid administrative leave since November.

School officials are not saying much about why Coates was put on paid suspension since Nov. 21, according to information provided by the district through a Freedom of Information Law request.

The Cambridge Central School Board of Education on Thursday officially accepted her retirement resignation.

Earlier this month, Superintendent Douglas Silvernell did not answer a Post-Star reporter's question about whether Coates had been suspended. Silvernell said Coates was planning to retire, but did not provide any reasons.

A settlement agreement dated Jan. 20 simply states that “the superintendent of schools has discussed with the employee differences in district administration moving forward and the two have discussed the terms and conditions related to the employee’s separation from employment.”

It does not elaborate on the reasons.

Silvernell has been on the job since July 1. He replaced Vincent Canini, who retired.