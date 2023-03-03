SCHUYLERVILLE — A Cambridge school bus transporting students crashed into a ditch late Friday morning.

The bus was transporting students from an off-site educational program back to the Cambridge campus when it crashed in the area of the Dollar General store on Spring Street in Schuylerville, according to a report from the scene.

Law enforcement, emergency personnel and school officials responded to the scene. Medical professionals assessed students, according to a news release from the district.

One student was transported to the hospital by a family member.

School officials thanked first responders for their assistance at the scene.

No further information was available about the cause of the crash.