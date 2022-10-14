Cambridge school board will appeal judge's ruling upholding removal of Indian mascot

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Central School Board of Education will go ahead with an appeal of the judge’s ruling upholding removal of the school’s Indian mascot.

During Thursday’s regular monthly meeting, board President Shay Price said that board members reviewed information about filing an appeal from the board’s legal counsel. In an action that was apparently taken outside of a public meeting, four board members agreed to proceed with preparation of an appeal. One board member, whom Price did not identify, did not reply.

Board member Dillon Honyoust, a staunch supporter of the Indian, read a statement describing his family’s Oneida and Onondaga heritage and the family’s history in the Cambridge area. The Honyoust family has sent 22 children to Cambridge Central School.

“Not one of them has ever felt any harm or offense from the Cambridge Indian symbol,” Honyoust said.

His grandfather David Honyoust served a term as an Oneida Indian Nation war chief in the 1970s. In 2001, David Honyoust, now deceased, encouraged the school to update the Indian image from a Plains Indian man to an Eastern Woodlands man, a change that Dillon Honyoust called “true progress.”

David Honyoust told the board in 2001 that “’we would be offended if you were to remove the logo. This is part of our history, it depicts honor and courage,’” Dillon Honyoust said. “Removing such a symbol, while fully knowing that that the local American Indians wish for it to remain, is an insult.”

Under the Haudenosaunee (Iroquois) Great Law of Peace, decisions must be made by consensus, Honyoust said, and leaders must be honest and transparent. He faulted state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa, whom he called “a downstate bureaucrat who happens to be in an appointed position,” for overruling the elected school board and choosing sides “in a matter that had no winners outside of a compromise.”

Honyoust also criticized Acting Supreme Court Justice Sara McGinty for saying that the board’s July 2021 vote to reinstate the Indian mascot “relied on the urgings of David Honyoust. ... Honyoust, however, spoke only for himself.”

“The fact of the matter is that my grandfather David Honyoust was an appointed war chief of the Oneida Nation,” Honyoust said. “He wasn’t speaking for himself, he was speaking for his family and grandchildren attending the school at the time, as well as the vast majority of the community.”

However, earlier in his statement, Honyoust noted that “when my grandfather was done fulfilling his role as chief, he moved back to Buskirk,” suggesting that by 2001, the elder Honyoust no longer had an official position with the tribe.

According to the Oneida Indian Nation’s website, the Change the Mascot campaign, which advocates for the removal of Indian mascots from professional sports, is headed by an Oneida representative. The Onondaga Nation website states that “the Onondaga Nation Council of Chiefs has long held the belief that (Indian) mascots are offensive.” Onondaga opposition dates to at least 1970 when the council asked Syracuse University to discontinue its Saltine Warrior mascot.

District resident Michael Mugits, speaking during the second public comment period, said that he appreciated and respected Honyoust’s statement, “but the board acted in secret. Your constituents are owed the right to know how you voted. I hope this is not something the board will do in the future.”

In other school board matters:

School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell did not attend due to medical reasons, said District Clerk Kate Canini. Also missing Thursday were board members Caleb Breault and Neil Gifford.

Independent auditor Jeff Beecher, of Beecher & Bethel LLP, told the board that he found no problems and had no recommendations for the school’s financial records and procedures. “There’s not much better you can do than that,” he said. The school has a fund balance of $4.8 million, Beecher said. “Everything is under budget and you had a very good year,” helped by federal COVID relief funding, he said.

The board appointed Michele Hogan to a four-year probationary term as school business administrator. Hogan replaces Anthony Cammarata, who moved on last month.

High school Principal Caroline Goss said she had misgivings at the beginning of the year about the high school’s new “no electronics during the school day” policy. But with few exceptions, “the kids are obeying it and the teachers are happy.”