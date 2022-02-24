Cambridge school board votes to appeal education commissioner's order to retire Indian nickname

CAMBRIDGE — By a 3-2 vote Wednesday night, the Cambridge school board decided to appeal state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s order to retire the school’s Indian nickname and imagery.

Board of Education President Jessica Ziehm said every state official she’s spoken to about the ruling agreed that Rosa overstepped her bounds.

“This is about our rights as a community and a school district,” Ziehm said before the vote.

She added that she felt Rosa had “singled out” the school by not addressing all districts in the state with Native-themed mascots.

“I’m concerned about the ramifications for our budget if we don’t stand up for our community,” Ziehm said.

Board member Neal Gifford, who was school board president in June when the board voted to retire the mascot, said Rosa’s decision wasn’t about the mascot but rather the revote the board took less than a month later to restore the mascot.

“It’s disingenuous to say we were singled out” over the mascot, Gifford said.

Shay Price, who joined the board in July and voted to overturn the previous month’s vote, said Rosa voided a legal vote “on her opinion.”

Board member Dillon Honyoust said he and Price were elected by a large majority of district voters on their pledge to retain the Indian.

“The previous board knew our opinions,” Honyoust said, adding that voting with one “lame duck” member just before the new board took office “was premature.” The decision to rescind the previous vote was “just and rational” and supported by Native Americans living in the district, he said.

“This horse has been beaten to death,” said board member Caleb Breault. “Your main constituents are the students of this school.”

On a voice vote, Ziehm, Honyoust, and Price voted to proceed with an appeal. Gifford and Breault were opposed.

The resolution said the board disagrees with Rosa’s order to retire the mascot, calling it “beyond the authority of the Commissioner, and/or in that her decision is arbitrary or capricious in nature.” It directs the board’s attorneys, Honeywell Law Firm PLLC, to “commence any appropriate legal action necessary on behalf of the Board of Education to challenge the Commissioner’s Decision,” and authorizes Ziehm to handle any necessary legal documents.

No estimate was offered of what the appeal might cost the district.

Love 6 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 7