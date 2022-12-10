Cambridge school board updated on mascot changeover plan

CAMBRIDGE — “A rough plan” to find a replacement for Cambridge Central School’s mascot is “waiting for the legal process to play out,” school Superintendent Douglas Silvernell told the school board Thursday night.

The vote of June 17, 2021, to retire the district's Indian mascot is in compliance with the state Education Department’s memo requiring all state school districts to remove Native American names and images by the end of the school year, Silvernell said.

“We don’t need to replace the mascot by July 1 but we have to remove the old one,” Silvernell said.

He and other school superintendents are waiting for guidance from the state Education Department on what sorts of names, mascots and imagery will be acceptable. That guidance should be out before the Christmas break, he said.

A state court ruling in June upheld state Education Commissioner Betty Rosa’s finding that the school board improperly rescinded the 2021 vote to retire the mascot. The school board has authorized its legal counsel to prepare an appeal of the court ruling. Toward the end of the meeting, school board member Neil Gifford asked whether the appeal had been filed.

“The initial step has been taken,” school board president Shay Price replied.

Three members of the public asked the board to drop the appeal.

Anna Schiele, a 2022 graduate of the school, cited the Oneida Nation’s approval of the state memo.

“I hope the school board will do the right thing and not spend any more money on an appeal,” said Michael Mugits, a retired school superintendent.

“What legal standing does the board have to go forward?” asked resident Rachel Costello. “What does a victory in the legal case get us?” She noted that the school’s $70,000 budget for legal fees has probably been exhausted. “Where will more money come from?” she asked. “I encourage the board to drop their appeal.”

Resident Arlene Carpenter asked if the state would demand removal of all Native American place names next.

School board member Dillon Honyoust, who has Native American ancestry, said the Oneida and Onondaga nations, which formally oppose Native mascots, are aware of his family’s support for the Cambridge Indian. Since the Revolutionary War, the Iroquois Confederacy has made allowances for differing opinions and “high level officials” of the two nations support the Honyousts, he said. With the state’s broad ruling, “all the nuance is taken out of” the issue, Honyoust said.

In other school board matters:

Elementary Principal Jerry Gibson presented the elementary student achievement report for grades 3-6. Math scores slid over the last three years but English language arts either held steady or rose. The lower grades were more affected. The drop in math scores, largely due to pandemic disruptions, was predicted, Gibson said. In response, the school has introduced a new math curriculum. The elementary school has purchased a new playground for pre-K students and is studying where to put it so it won’t interfere with upcoming building projects, Gibson said. The $50,000 cost is covered by a grant.

The board’s building and grounds committee met with school administrators and architects in November and chose renovations to the auditorium as the capital project to put before district voters in March. With a better auditorium, the school can expand its performing arts programs, benefit the community, and will have space to start an agricultural education program, Silvernell said. Cost estimates should be available for the board’s January meeting.

In a recent survey, 150 of 358 students in grades 5 to 11 said they were interested or very interested in participating in an agricultural education program, according to Silvernell. He said he and other members of the strategic action plan team will analyze the results and talk with other districts about their agricultural programs.

Due to scheduling conflicts, the board moved its January meeting from Jan. 12 to Jan. 11.