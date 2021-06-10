Cambridge school board to vote tonight on retiring Indians logo

CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge Board of Education will hold a vote tonight on whether to retire its Indian logo and nickname.

The meeting will take place at 6 p.m. solely through videoconferencing. The link can be found at the district’s website at www.cambridgecsd.org.

The district has been getting community feedback for the last eight months and held mediation sessions about whether to retire the logo, which some have said create negative stereotypes of Native Americans and should be discontinued.

The board’s resolution states that the nickname would be retired effective July 1 and Superintendent of Schools Douglas Silvernell would develop a process and a committee to select a new nickname. All historical awards plaques, pictures and signs associated with the Cambridge Indians nickname would be retained.

Also, the athletic apparel with the current logo would be replaced as they reach the end of their life, so the district would not have excessive costs at one time.

Dillon Honyoust, a member of the Onondaga nation who is favor of retaining the logo, was elected to the board last month. Because he is filling the rest of a vacant seat, he has taken office immediately.

Another pro-mascot candidate, David Shay Price, will take office on July 1.

Michael Goot covers politics, crime and courts, Warren County, education and business. Reach him at 518-742-3320 or mgoot@poststar.com.

Love 0 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.