Cambridge school board to vote on mascot in March

CAMBRIDGE — The four remaining members of the Cambridge school board will vote in March on whether to retire or keep the school’s Indian mascot and nickname, rather than put the matter to a community referendum.
Board Vice President Beth O’Grady resigned shortly after the board’s January meeting, citing stress and safety concerns caused by the community controversy.
In its first public discussion of the issue, board President Neil Gifford and members Caleb Breault and Dr. Jessica Roosevelt agreed that it was up to the board to make the decision.
Board member Jessica Ziehm was also opposed to a referendum, but wanted to form a community committee that might find a compromise before a vote.
Gifford said that it would be better to appoint a committee to create a way forward if the board voted to retire the mascot.
School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said that as of that afternoon, he had received 455 emails and dozens of articles about the issue, petitions with 4,734 signatures on both sides, and about 923 pages of materials which he had shared with the board.
He noted that the emblem was last a matter of serious discussion 20 years ago, when it was updated from a figure wearing a Plains Native headdress to one more typical of Eastern Woodlands people.
“Regardless of the outcome, there will be disappointment,” Silvernell warned.
Silvernell asked board members for their impressions of reasons to keep or retire the mascot. The biggest reasons to keep it, they said, were the school’s tradition, especially for alumni, the intent to honor Native people, and community reluctance to deal with more change during turbulent times. Also, a family of Native Americans, the Honyousts, that lives in the district strongly supports it.
Among the reasons to retire the mascot are a large body of professional research finding that race-based logos are harmful to children and communities, opposition to Native American mascots by Native American nations and organizations, including some that contacted the school directly, and that students are increasingly uncomfortable wearing “Indian” gear outside the community, board members said.
Gifford and Breault pointed out that in discussions at meetings and among the board members, people reserve the word “Indian” for the mascot. Otherwise, they refer to “Native Americans.”
Even at games, Gifford said, students and fans shout, “Go Cambridge!” or “Go orange!” He said that in all his years at the school, he has never heard anyone shout, “Go Indians!”
“The mascot no longer serves its basic function to unify,” Gifford said.
Ziehm countered that some Native American organizations and federal agencies have the word “Indian” as part of their title. She also pointed to the support of the Honyoust family.
“We’re not listening to our own people,” she said.
Ziehm contended that students would learn how to stand up for unpopular ideas if they have to defend the mascot.
Silvernell introduced a proposal by the Honyoust family to retain the name, create an Indigenous people collection in the school library, make Native American studies a formal part of the school curriculum and have students research the culture of local Indigenous people and work with a Native American artist to create a new emblem.
The Honyousts said they had offers from the community to fund the proposed library collection at $2,500 per year for 10 years.
Gifford said he was impressed by the generosity of the offer but, in general, Native groups discourage the use of Native American mascots unless the school is majority Native American, he said.
Roosevelt said she found it “problematic” to change the image but keep the name.
“We don’t use the name now,” Breault said. “We know it’s not an acceptable way to speak.” To keep the Indian name for the school “is super conflicting,” he said.
Gifford said the board will make a decision and discuss next steps at its March 11 meeting.
In other business:
- The board decided to leave O’Grady’s seat open until the regular school budget and board member vote in May. The candidate with the most votes will serve the remaining weeks of O’Grady’s term, then start an independent three-year term.
- School business officer Anthony Cammarata reported that based on current numbers, the cap on the tax levy for the 2021-22 school year will be $145,849, or a 1.61 percent increase.