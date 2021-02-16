Cambridge school board to vote on mascot in March

Ziehm countered that some Native American organizations and federal agencies have the word “Indian” as part of their title. She also pointed to the support of the Honyoust family.

“We’re not listening to our own people,” she said.

Ziehm contended that students would learn how to stand up for unpopular ideas if they have to defend the mascot.

Silvernell introduced a proposal by the Honyoust family to retain the name, create an Indigenous people collection in the school library, make Native American studies a formal part of the school curriculum and have students research the culture of local Indigenous people and work with a Native American artist to create a new emblem.

The Honyousts said they had offers from the community to fund the proposed library collection at $2,500 per year for 10 years.

Gifford said he was impressed by the generosity of the offer but, in general, Native groups discourage the use of Native American mascots unless the school is majority Native American, he said.

Roosevelt said she found it “problematic” to change the image but keep the name.