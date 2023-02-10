CAMBRIDGE — The Cambridge school district unveiled architects’ plans for a proposed $11.7 million capital project at Thursday’s Board of Education meeting.

School Superintendent Douglas Silvernell said the project’s centerpiece is reconstruction of the school’s auditorium. The project would also renovate the auditorium entrance and adjacent lobby, build a restroom accessible from inside or outside the building depending on the event, revamp the facilities department office, improve the faculty room, and abate asbestos in the area.

The project is one of five projected for a 20-year period under the master facilities plan, Silvernell said. The auditorium was chosen based on the number of students who would be served, potential for community use, impact on programming, and health and safety.

The existing auditorium has a flat floor. Bleachers at the rear of the room are unusable, Silvernell said. The drama club has been performing at nearby Hubbard Hall for several years because the arts center has a professional theater.

The renovation, designed by architectural firm Mosaic Associates, would create a sloping audience floor and improve the stage. Several small rooms opening from the auditorium have limited use because of asbestos, Silvernell said. Removing the asbestos would improve their usefulness.

Most of the project cost would be covered by state building aid. The school will retire debt from a previous capital project this year so debt from a new project would not add significantly to the tax levy. The district will also apply a portion of the capital reserve fund so there is no impact on local taxes.

A vote on the proposed project will be held on March 21 at the school. District residents will receive a newsletter about the project in early March, said district communications specialist Chris Crucetti. More information is available on the school’s website.

Retired school administrator Michael Mugits praised the municipal finance consultant that is working with the school on the project. Staff at Bernard P. Donegan Inc.’s Louisiana office saved his district several million dollars on a capital project by advising them to delay construction by six months after Hurricane Katrina hit the area, Mugits said. The district avoided paying high prices for labor and materials during the reconstruction period right after the hurricane.

In other business:

The appeal of a judge’s decision upholding the state education commissioner’s mascot order was to be filed Friday, Silvernell said in response to a question by school board member Neil Gifford. The deadline to appeal is Monday. Gifford had asked about the status of the appeal at the board’s January meeting. Silvernell was unable to tell him at that time. Mugits criticized the board and administration for not knowing despite being “in its third year of wrestling with the mascot issue.” The result is no credibility for school leaders and a lack of confidence from the public, he said.

CCS senior and student council President Tristan Crandall complained that a coach told her to either take off her Cambridge Indians shirt or be cut from her sports teams when she wore it to a lobby day at the state Capitol. “My First Amendment rights have been violated,” she said, holding back tears. Silvernell disputed that she had been threatened with being cut from a team, but added that he had been warned by an attorney from the state Education Department that allowing students to wear Indian apparel would violate the state edict against Native-themed mascots. He offered to discuss the incident with Crandall and her mother in private. The board has a policy against discussing individuals in public meetings.

Business Administrator Michele Hogan presented proposed budgets for school programs, technology, athletics and building and grounds as part of the school’s 2023-2024 budget workshop. Enrollment is expected to be stable at around 795 students. Costs of operations and maintenance equipment are expected to jump from $14,000 this school year to $97,700, a seven-fold increase, mostly because of the cost of removing the Indian images, Hogan said. Some of that expense may qualify for state, she said.

Grade 7 students will have an elective in agricultural exploration next September as the first course in an agricultural education program, Silvernell said. Other courses such as animal and plant science, introduction to agriculture, and agricultural business will be added the following year depending on student interest. The district is searching for a certified agricultural teacher. More than 150 junior and senior high school students expressed interest last year in an agricultural education program.